Owlcat Games - What’s Next?

Hello Pathfinders!

Today, we are excited to announce our next game—Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. It will be the first classic role-playing game with turn-based combat in the legendary grimdark Universe of Warhammer 40,000. You can learn more on our new site here, and watch the beautiful trailer we’ve prepared for you:

But what about Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous? We are currently working on the third DLC for it, and the console version; we continue to fix bugs, and don’t plan to stop releasing new updates. Thanks to our studio’s growth in recent years, we are now capable of working on multiple projects at the same time, and the development of the new game won’t affect our plans for Pathfinder. We are aware that you want more content for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and we’ve scheduled a brand-new set of DLCs under a Season 2 code name. We will share more details about it after the release of the third DLC.

Happy rogue trading!