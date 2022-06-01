 Skip to content

Nienix update for 1 June 2022

Option to lock cursor to window

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920336

🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to lock the cursor to the game window. This option is located in the general options section of the main menu ("Lock cursor to window").
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a graphical error in the ripple shader introduced by 0.5550920335.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition that could result in incorrectly loaded player data for clients when playing COOP.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition in the content builder subsystem that could cause a crash.

