Option to lock cursor to window

Version 0.5550920336

🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to lock the cursor to the game window. This option is located in the general options section of the main menu ("Lock cursor to window").

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a graphical error in the ripple shader introduced by 0.5550920335.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition that could result in incorrectly loaded player data for clients when playing COOP.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition in the content builder subsystem that could cause a crash.