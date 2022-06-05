 Skip to content

Shredders update for 5 June 2022

Shredders 1.30 Patch notes

Build 8853226

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Shredders of the world!

The team is back from some snow-white powder time with some patches and fixes.

Shredders Version 1.30 Patch Notes

  • In the replay editor it is now easier to make static camera points that don't follow your rider
  • The replay editor now allows you to save the field of view (FOV) per camera point and blend between them
  • You can now set the camera to a first-person view in the replay editor! Enjoy those high adrenalin replays.
  • New settings added! Audio controls for voices and sound effects, invert the drone Y-axis and limit framerate
  • Destroyable 540INDY banners! Smash even more of those pesky (yet delightful) promotional flags.
  • More colliders in Petrov! Wallriders and tree-huggers, this one's for you
  • Updated trick descriptions, glyph position, and other localization issues
  • Fix of Scary Diary frame rate hic-cup
  • Fixes for the "Knee High", "Mind the gap" and "Mind (all) the gaps" achievements
  • Subtitle fixes for some cut-scenes
  • Lighting fixes for the We Own the Sky mission
  • Other bug fixes and tweaks

We hope to see you on the slopes very soon, enjoy the game!

