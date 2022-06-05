Shredders 1.30 Patch notes

Hi Shredders of the world!
The team is back from some snow-white powder time with some patches and fixes.
Shredders Version 1.30 Patch Notes
- In the replay editor it is now easier to make static camera points that don't follow your rider
- The replay editor now allows you to save the field of view (FOV) per camera point and blend between them
- You can now set the camera to a first-person view in the replay editor! Enjoy those high adrenalin replays.
- New settings added! Audio controls for voices and sound effects, invert the drone Y-axis and limit framerate
- Destroyable 540INDY banners! Smash even more of those pesky (yet delightful) promotional flags.
- More colliders in Petrov! Wallriders and tree-huggers, this one's for you
- Updated trick descriptions, glyph position, and other localization issues
- Fix of Scary Diary frame rate hic-cup
- Fixes for the "Knee High", "Mind the gap" and "Mind (all) the gaps" achievements
- Subtitle fixes for some cut-scenes
- Lighting fixes for the We Own the Sky mission
- Other bug fixes and tweaks
We hope to see you on the slopes very soon, enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update