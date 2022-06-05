Shredders 1.30 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8853226 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 09:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi Shredders of the world!

The team is back from some snow-white powder time with some patches and fixes.

Shredders Version 1.30 Patch Notes

In the replay editor it is now easier to make static camera points that don't follow your rider

The replay editor now allows you to save the field of view (FOV) per camera point and blend between them

You can now set the camera to a first-person view in the replay editor! Enjoy those high adrenalin replays.

New settings added! Audio controls for voices and sound effects, invert the drone Y-axis and limit framerate

Destroyable 540INDY banners! Smash even more of those pesky (yet delightful) promotional flags.

More colliders in Petrov! Wallriders and tree-huggers, this one's for you

Updated trick descriptions, glyph position, and other localization issues

Fix of Scary Diary frame rate hic-cup

Fixes for the "Knee High", "Mind the gap" and "Mind (all) the gaps" achievements

Subtitle fixes for some cut-scenes

Lighting fixes for the We Own the Sky mission

Other bug fixes and tweaks

We hope to see you on the slopes very soon, enjoy the game!