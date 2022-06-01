Mython Island 1.1 Patch Notes

Hello Visionstead Studio here. I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone who has supported Mython Island recently. It means a lot to me! Today I've updated the game to version 1.1 which brings some small changes and fixes. You can find more below, thank you for playing!



I've added in a UI element when playing Island Adventure mode that will display the hotkeys necessary for opening the main menu. I've received messages from players unable to determine the main menu hotkey so this should solve any issues.

In addition to the UI I've reduced certain post processing settings slightly more for a moderate performance boost and fixed issues regarding the way various objects were being displayed in the Island Adventure mode.

Skills learned by certain Mython have been adjusted in addition to adjusting status development values for certain Mython.

If you have any other suggestions for the game please feel free to reach out.

