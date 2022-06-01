Ghost Racing Now Available!

Ghost Racing
new era of competition has arrived! You can now "race" against any record from the leaderboard. Compete against your friend's scores directly, and learn how to eek out those last few milliseconds to get the top spot!
Changelog
- UX: Revamp the leaderboard UI to be more clear: Now featuring a specific "Watch Replay" button, and the new "Race Ghost" option.
- BUG FIX: Many many many bug fixes related to Ghost Racing.
- BUG FIX: Fix name tags displaying improperly in 2D levels.
- BUG FIX: Fix various bugs related to power ups in very old replays.
- BUG FIX: Ball power up had shadows in replays even when you lost it.
- UX: Change several buttons in Replay Mode to be more sensible. Hide/Show Attempt is now "H", Speed adjustment is "1"/"2".
- BUG FIX: Auto save indicator now properly animates when the game is paused.
- UX: Add a "Near my score" setting to the leaderboard if you're not interested in being the very best, but still want to know how you stack up.
- UX: Made it easier to see where your entry is on the leaderboard.
Changed files in this update