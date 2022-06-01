 Skip to content

Wacky Wizarding Dungeon update for 1 June 2022

Wacky Wizarding Dungeon 1.6.2 is out RIGHT NOW!

Wacky Wizarding Dungeon 1.6.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What an excellent way to start the month!

What's new in 1.6.2?

Changes:

  • Changed Huxley's portrait when he says things
  • Probably other stuff, I forget what

New items:
1.6.2 brings a several new items

  • The Screenshooter:
    Every time you use this weapon it takes a screenshot

  • The Rat Staff:
    The staff that rat wizards have
    they shoot homing spells

  • Magic Compass:
    makes your spells homing

  • Dnaw (the d is silent):
    restores mana on use

  • the Alternator wand:
    use the right mouse button to change it from restore mana mode to consume mana mode

  • Tail O' One Rat
    whip
    I love whip and nae nae!

There are also some achievements but I'm not going to tell you what they are >:)

Until next time, Shoe

P.S. Join the discord server IMMEDIATLEY
https://discord.gg/MTGtnGyyze

