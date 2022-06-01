Wacky Wizarding Dungeon 1.6.2 is out RIGHT NOW!

What an excellent way to start the month!
What's new in 1.6.2?
Changes:
- Changed Huxley's portrait when he says things
- Probably other stuff, I forget what
New items:
1.6.2 brings a several new items
-
The Screenshooter:
Every time you use this weapon it takes a screenshot
-
The Rat Staff:
The staff that rat wizards have
they shoot homing spells
-
Magic Compass:
makes your spells homing
-
Dnaw (the d is silent):
restores mana on use
-
the Alternator wand:
use the right mouse button to change it from restore mana mode to consume mana mode
-
Tail O' One Rat
whip
I love whip and nae nae!
There are also some achievements but I'm not going to tell you what they are >:)
Until next time, Shoe
P.S. Join the discord server IMMEDIATLEY
https://discord.gg/MTGtnGyyze
