Wacky Wizarding Dungeon 1.6.2 is out RIGHT NOW!

What an excellent way to start the month!

What's new in 1.6.2?

Changes:

Changed Huxley's portrait when he says things

Probably other stuff, I forget what

New items:

1.6.2 brings a several new items

The Screenshooter:

Every time you use this weapon it takes a screenshot

The Rat Staff:

The staff that rat wizards have

they shoot homing spells

Magic Compass:

makes your spells homing

Dnaw (the d is silent):

restores mana on use

the Alternator wand:

use the right mouse button to change it from restore mana mode to consume mana mode

Tail O' One Rat

whip

I love whip and nae nae!

There are also some achievements but I'm not going to tell you what they are >:)

Until next time, Shoe

P.S. Join the discord server IMMEDIATLEY

https://discord.gg/MTGtnGyyze