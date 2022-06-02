 Skip to content

Chicken Invaders Universe update for 2 June 2022

Early Access version 109

Early Access version 109

Build 8853067

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Config Presets" have been added in this update. These allow you to save your current flagship together with the current Mission Config slot configuration, and restore them later at will. You can have as many as you want. If your saved flagship is unavailable, or you don't have enough equipment to fully restore a preset, then only the parts that exist get restored. Eventually there may be an option to automatically buy whatever is missing, but since this is somewhat complex to implement, let's see if there's any demand for it first.

Also, a lot of tweaks and improvements to the "Dr. Beaker" boss.

Sadly, three of the wave music tracks that were introduced in v.108 have been removed in this update, because they triggered YouTube's "copyright claim" mechanism. They will eventually be replaced by original music.

More details about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-109/21993

