Ortheo V2.0.0 Release + Patch Notes + Port Announcement

Hey All,

This is without a doubt the biggest update yet. We have completely overhauled the visuals of the game and made a new boss entirely from scratch. There are also some smaller changes such as a new intro cutscene, a level select, and more. While there are too many changes for us to go over, just know that this new update fixes a hefty majority of issues people have had with the game and adds mountains of polish. Of course, as is the case with game development, we are still quite not done yet.

We have a Special Announcement:

Ortheo is coming to Xbox and Mac devices THIS MONTH! The Xbox version will also receive an Xbox exclusive hat! Hope you all enjoy the update!