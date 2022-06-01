Update 0.6.1

Hi Mechanics!
The Challenge Mode Update is finally out and we have started collecting bugs and issues reported to us.
If you encountered some new bugs, please let us know down below in the comments. A lot of fixes are on the way.
Here are a few that got fixed today:
- Fixed issue where some stuntman outfit pieces showed up in garment boxes
- Added missing stuntman outfit names
- Fixed an issue with the seated first-person camera position
- Fixed an issue where old creative worlds would not load
- Crash fixes
Changed files in this update