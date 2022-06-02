Brand New DLC Course, “El Dorado”, Out Now!

Gather round explorers, and gaze in awe at our latest Lost Cities DLC release, El Dorado - out now!

Venture out in this dense jungle, and discover the ruins of an ancient civilization, set around a mini golf course, that will lead explorers to the ultimate prize.

On your own or with your friends, putt your way through the massive monuments to our animal protectors, misty passageways to untold fortunes, and the ever-elusive cache of gold, to find out whether El Dorado is a kingdom, a city, a person, or as indigenous mythology suggests: simply the creative power of everything that exists.

Join in the search for our lost treasures, lost balls, custom putter, and just maybe the perfect game of Walkabout Mini Golf! Remember to mind the pools and puddles!

With both Easy and Hard Mode courses available from today (featuring 18 holes each), grab your tools, get your exploration team together, and make your way into El Dorado!

