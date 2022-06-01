True_AIm 1.01 Update "Bug-Fix"

Hello everyone!
First of all, thanks to all of you for the trust you gave us, and I hope your training already converted you in an Headshot Machine, and if not yet, don't get discouraged, because the way to success is a long and hard road, where doing a pause will make you go backwards, so keep it up ;)
Alright, today's update is not a revolution, it's more of a bug-fix update, and a small QoL addition.
QoL:
- Added the handle of the escape key while navigating in the menu.
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug regarding the "Resume" button in the pause menu, it should behave normally now.
- Fixed a back-end bug with the stats save system.
Misc:
- Changed translation of two texts present in the menu.
- Updated intro video.
Some changes concerning the Visual Aspect of the Training Ground are in preparation, and a new exercise might also be added in a further update, which will be made to work on the travel-time anticipation of the bullets, eg: Apex Legends.
Don't hesitate to make your own suggestions for the future of True_Aim, and good luck for your future climbing on your favorite game.
Changed files in this update