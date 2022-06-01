6/1 Update Noitce

Dear Detective,

Our Game is expected to be updated at 16:30 (UTC/GMT: +0:00) on 6/1, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued in this update: Soul Coin x10000

【New Features】

A new mode is launched: Expulsion Mode Season Passes Update:Upgrade the pass level up to get Zomble - black evil forbidden naked model, Summer - Cuizhu series, Talismaner - trick face clown, Wind - five-color compass Monthly Membership:Purchase a membership to receive a large monetary reward June Event Launch Mall content rotation

【Function optimization】

New Hero Experience Cards on the clan store This update will refresh the accumulated lottery rewards and reset the accumulated lottery times

3.AI Mode can choose part of the role into the game,Player will not be knocked down when using Human

【New in the fitting room】

Heavenly chest: Angel - hundred fantasy flower fairy series Heavenly chest: Mermaid - deep sea godson series New gift packs in the mall: Werewolf Chese, Ranking Chese, Item Chese, Trick Chese Fashion rotation in Soul Coin Mall and Ancient Coin Mall, and you can buy gift packages.

【Balance adjustment】

1.improve Mermaid practice 3 skills of the wave movement speed and action distance, reduce the release of the wave casting pre-swing

2. Increased the cooldown time of the Simulated Grievance Spider domain skill

3.Improved the cooldown time of the Simulated Grievous Spider 2 skill

【BUG fix】