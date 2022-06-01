The Multiplayer Update comes on June 9

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Almost 2 years and dozens of updates later, STRIDE is leaving Early Access on Steam.

The game that has been a single-player title so far, will receive multiplayer game modes as a free update, and will continue developing in both directions.

It will be available from the main client, so you won't need a separate app to play the multiplayer.

We see STRIDE Multiplayer as a competitive game with a high skill ceiling, but at the same time with a room for more casual players who will find activities to their liking. Easy to learn, hard to master.

The first multiplayer mode for STRIDE is 'King of the Hill'. Grab a crown and wear it longer than other players to win. The crown goes to the player who tagged you.

The second one is a variation of the game of tag which is called 'Horde'. In this mode, players take on the role of zombies or non-infected survivors. Survivors must avoid being touched by infected zombie players, while zombies must infect as many survivors as possible within the allotted time.

The main gameplay focus is on action packed parkour chases and escapes. The players must utilize their VR parkour skills to jump from ledges, dive under obstacles, and slide down cables to avoid infection or take down the remaining survivors.

At launch, the multiplayer will feature:

• 2 game modes;

• 4 maps;

• Player hub with mini-games and training grounds;

• Matchmaking system;

• Social features like a voice chat, player avatar customization, etc.

.. and we are already working on future updates that will bring new modes, maps, social features like private lobbies, and other cool stuff that we don't want to spoil yet.

Along with the multiplayer, the full release will bring a major content update to the existing offline game modes. We will share more details closer to the release date, but for now we can say with confidence that hardcore and casual players, as well as fans of VR fitness, will definitely like it.

After the full release, STRIDE should be treated as a complete title. Nonetheless, we will continue to regularly update the game, and anticipating your next question, we do continue to work on single-player content with story elements, though our main focus for the near future will be on the multiplayer. More details for the mentioned story content, as well as its availability on different platforms, will be announced when we're ready.

The servers will go live on June 9 at 10am PT / 5pm GMT.

We hope that you are just excited as we are :)

Cheers,

Joy Way Team