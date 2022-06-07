1.0.0.1 Update



Good news, Mercs!

Update 1.0.0.1 is available for your playing pleasure! With this update, we are introducing new weapon balancing, fixing some collision issues on the Huxwell Clinic map, and squashing other smaller bugs.

Time-to-Kill

We want to improve the possibility to play both tactically and reactively by extending the Time-to-Kill (TTK). We want to provide players with access to more tactical options in any scenario and promote a more strategic approach. To achieve this, we are adjusting the time-to-kill through weapon balance changes.

Weapons

Weapon Feel

Previously, not every weapon had its unique purpose and feeling. As a result, some weapons collected dust in their lockers while others got all the field time. With this patch, we want to give each weapon a more personal and niche feeling, where each weapon has its area of expertise and offers a fun and unique playstyle.

Hip Fire

Close-quarters combat should feel exciting, fun, and snappy. But currently, we feel that situations where you were reliant on hip fire often resulted in most of the bullets going randomly. Therefore, we improved the general hip fire accuracy of our weapons. This way, you can reliantly fire away from the hip in close combat scenarios.

Weapon balance changes

These balance changes are similar to what you might have seen in the 0.4.3.0 update, now we're re-introducing these changes but with a bunch of additional tweaks based on the feedback that we've received from our community.

All the weapons have received a hip fire accuracy buff.

All the weapon changes listed are based on the default weapons, as we have made significant changes to the weapon codes and their impact, the maximum weapon stats will be different.

Weapons

Assault Rifles

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

ML-CR

Rate of Fire increased from 520 to 540

Improved Aim stability

Improved hip fire

Damage increased from 42 to 43

Critical Multiplier lowered from 1.6 to 1.35

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Old Patchy

Rate of Fire increased from 450 to 460

Minimum damage decreased from 40.2 to 33

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Improved accuracy

Damage decreased from 67 to 54

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Preacher

Minimum damage decreased from 45 to 40

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range increased from 40m to 42m

Max Range decreased from 57m to 56m

Improved aim recovery

Damage decreased from 75 to 67

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

SMG’s

SMG’s received additional accuracy buffs on top of the weapon wide hip fire accuracy buff.

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Lead lover

Rate of Fire decreased from 1020 to 1000

Minimum damage increased from 13.75 to 16

Mag Capacity increased from 28 to 30

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range increased from 15m to 16m

Max Range decreased from 35m to 34m

Damage decreased from 33 to 30

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

ML-PDW9

Rate of Fire increased from 861 to 900

Minimum damage increased from 14.3 to 19

Mag capacity increased from 18 to 25

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Improved accuracy while moving

Optimal range increased from 17m to 18m

Max range decreased from 37m to 32m

Damage decreased from 36 to 30

Damage to Objects decreased from 30 to 25

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Lurker

Rate of Fire increased from 660 to 820

Minimum damage increased from 19.25 to 25

Mag Capacity increased from 16 to 24

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range decreased from 22m to 20m

Max Range decreased from 42m to 36m

Damage decreased from 46 to 32

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Canary

Rate of Fire decreased from 650 to 630

Minimum damage increased from 17.6 to 25

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Improved accuracy while moving

Optimal range increased from 18m to 21m

Max Range decreased from 38mto 35m

Damage decreased from 47 to 42

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

ML-SMG 40

Minimum damage increased from 15 to 20

Mag capacity increased from 21 to 24

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range increased from 18m to 21m

Max range decreased from 38mto 36m

Damage decreased from 38 to 34

Damage to Objects decreased from 35 to 28

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Mad Dog

Rate of Fire decreased from 744 to 740

Minimum damage increased from 16.5 to 27

Mag Capacity increased from 24 to 25

Optimal range increased from 20m to 24m

Max Range decreased from 40m to 38m

Improved hip fire

Damage decreased from 43 to 36

Critical Multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.35

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Shotguns

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

ML-TACSG

Rate of Fire decreased from 85 to 80

Minimum damage decreased from 9.3 to 7

Improved pellet spread

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Improved accuracy while moving

Optimal range increased from 12m to 18m

Max range increased from 19m to 26m

Damage increased from 14 to 16

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Chancellor

Rate of Fire increased from 85 to 150

Minimum damage decreased from 11 to 9

Improved pellet spread

Mag Capacity increased from 5 to 6

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Improved accuracy while moving

Optimal range increased from 16m to 20m

Max Range increased from 23m to 27m

Damage decreased from 18 to 14

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Gambler

Rate of Fire increased from 70 to 90

Minimum damage decreased from 13.8 to 13

Pellets per Shot increased from 10 to 11

Improved pellet spread

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range increased from 20m to 23m

Max Range increased from 30m to 31m

Damage decreased from 25 to 18

Critical Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Sniper rifles

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

ML-BA308

Rate of Fire increased from 30 to 38

Minimum Damage decreased from 140 to 130

Improved aim stability

Improved aim and sway recovery

Critical multiplier increased from 1.35 to 1.4

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Mile High

Minimum damage decreased from 88.9 to 70

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal Range increased from 50m to 55m

Improved aim recovery

Damage decreased from 127 to 125

Critical multiplier decreased from 1.35 to 1.1

Damage to Objects decreased from 150 to 125

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Viceroy

Rate of Fire increased from 45 to 120

Minimum damage decreased from 85.8 to 70

Improved hip fire

Optimal range decreased from 55m to 27m

Damage decreased from 143 to 111

Critical Multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.4

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

LMG

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

ML-LMG

Rate of Fire increased from 624 to 630

Minimum damage decreased from 27.3 to 25

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range decreased from 30m to 20m

Max range decreased from 60m to 40m

Damage decreased from 55 to 46

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Secondary

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

ML-9CP

Rate of Fire increased from 240 to 350

Minimum damage decreased from 24.7 to 21

Equip time lowered by 30%

Improved hip fire

Max range decreased from 38m to 33m

Damage increased from 38 to 40

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Mister Nine

Rate of Fire increased from 320 to 400

Equip time lowered by 30%

Optimal range decreased from 16m to 15m

Max Range decreased from 38.5m to 27m

Improved hip fire

Damage decreased from 40 to 38

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

ML-TAC SK heavy

Rate of Fire decreased from 85 to 80

Minimum damage decreased from 9.3 to 7

Equip time lowered by 30%

Improved pellet spread

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Improved accuracy while moving

Optimal range increased from 12m to 18m

Damage increased from 14 to 16

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Tiny Tim

Rate of Fire increased from 340 to 370

Equip time lowered by 30%

Mag Capacity increased from 8 to 11

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range decreased from 16m to 15M

Max Range decreased from 36m to 24m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

The Butler

Rate of Fire increased from 700 to 720

Minimum Damage decreased from 24.7 to 19

Equip time decreased by 30%

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Max Range decreased from 39m to 26m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

The Cardinal

Rate of Fire increased from 65 to 70

Pellets Per Shot increaserd from 8 to 9

Improved pellet spread

Equip Time decreased by 30%

Reload time increased from 4 to 5

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range increased from 6m to 13m

Damage decreased from 20 to 15

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

The Imperator

Rate of Fire increased from 130 to 140

Minimum damage increased from 52 to 57

Equip time lowered by 30%

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Max Range decreased from 50m to 35m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Old Salty

Rate of Fire increased from 70 to 90

Minimum damage decreased from 9.6 to 5

Equip time lowered by 30%

Improved aim stability

Improved hip fire

Optimal range increased from 7.5m to 10m

Max Range decreased from 20.5m to 20m

Damage decreased from 16 to 14

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Old vs New players

When testing out new weapons or when you're simply a new player, your weapons will be fairly basic and have little upgrades available. Meanwhile, you’re potentially opposing very decked out weapons. This can result in situations where the more default weapons don’t stand much of a chance.

We want to keep weapon progression, both with attachments and weapon codes in the game as a means of, well, progression! But the way that the codes will affect the weapons will be changed.

Currently, weapon codes heavily alter a variety of stats that directly impact the TTK, for example the rate of fire and the minimum damage per bullet. We want to minimize the gap affecting power of the weapons during 1v1 (TTK) situation, but still give you an opportunity to improve your weapon which will help you perform better in prolonged fights and further down the round. The weapon codes will now focus less on rate of fire and damage numbers but more on the Quality-of-life stats and making the weapons easier to use, for example by faster aim speed, better hip stability, increased magazine capacity, reload speed etc.

General

Added two new achievements on Steam

Fixed issue with game UI being stuck when canceling an in-app purchase

Fixed a rare issue with few players getting stuck in matchmaking without being able to find match

Fixed issue with item placement hologram getting stuck in player's view after rapidly placing multiple items

Fixed issue with Milodyne Backpack charm placement

Maps

Fixed issue with some walls on Clinic not having collision

Fixed issue in Clinic with being able to hide drone in stones

Fixed issue where entering the outside pool in clinic was sometimes difficult

Fixed issue with sunlight clipping through geometry in one location on Old New York

Fixed some issues with rocks and plants being where they shouldn't

Weapons