1.0.0.1 Update

Good news, Mercs!
Update 1.0.0.1 is available for your playing pleasure! With this update, we are introducing new weapon balancing, fixing some collision issues on the Huxwell Clinic map, and squashing other smaller bugs.
Time-to-Kill
We want to improve the possibility to play both tactically and reactively by extending the Time-to-Kill (TTK). We want to provide players with access to more tactical options in any scenario and promote a more strategic approach. To achieve this, we are adjusting the time-to-kill through weapon balance changes.
Weapons
Weapon Feel
Previously, not every weapon had its unique purpose and feeling. As a result, some weapons collected dust in their lockers while others got all the field time. With this patch, we want to give each weapon a more personal and niche feeling, where each weapon has its area of expertise and offers a fun and unique playstyle.
Hip Fire
Close-quarters combat should feel exciting, fun, and snappy. But currently, we feel that situations where you were reliant on hip fire often resulted in most of the bullets going randomly. Therefore, we improved the general hip fire accuracy of our weapons. This way, you can reliantly fire away from the hip in close combat scenarios.
Weapon balance changes
- These balance changes are similar to what you might have seen in the 0.4.3.0 update, now we're re-introducing these changes but with a bunch of additional tweaks based on the feedback that we've received from our community.
- All the weapons have received a hip fire accuracy buff.
- All the weapon changes listed are based on the default weapons, as we have made significant changes to the weapon codes and their impact, the maximum weapon stats will be different.
Weapons
Assault Rifles
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
ML-CR
- Rate of Fire increased from 520 to 540
- Improved Aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Damage increased from 42 to 43
- Critical Multiplier lowered from 1.6 to 1.35
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
Old Patchy
- Rate of Fire increased from 450 to 460
- Minimum damage decreased from 40.2 to 33
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Improved accuracy
- Damage decreased from 67 to 54
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
The Preacher
- Minimum damage decreased from 45 to 40
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range increased from 40m to 42m
- Max Range decreased from 57m to 56m
- Improved aim recovery
- Damage decreased from 75 to 67
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
SMG’s
SMG’s received additional accuracy buffs on top of the weapon wide hip fire accuracy buff.
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
Lead lover
- Rate of Fire decreased from 1020 to 1000
- Minimum damage increased from 13.75 to 16
- Mag Capacity increased from 28 to 30
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range increased from 15m to 16m
- Max Range decreased from 35m to 34m
- Damage decreased from 33 to 30
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
ML-PDW9
- Rate of Fire increased from 861 to 900
- Minimum damage increased from 14.3 to 19
- Mag capacity increased from 18 to 25
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Improved accuracy while moving
- Optimal range increased from 17m to 18m
- Max range decreased from 37m to 32m
- Damage decreased from 36 to 30
- Damage to Objects decreased from 30 to 25
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
Lurker
- Rate of Fire increased from 660 to 820
- Minimum damage increased from 19.25 to 25
- Mag Capacity increased from 16 to 24
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range decreased from 22m to 20m
- Max Range decreased from 42m to 36m
- Damage decreased from 46 to 32
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
The Canary
- Rate of Fire decreased from 650 to 630
- Minimum damage increased from 17.6 to 25
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Improved accuracy while moving
- Optimal range increased from 18m to 21m
- Max Range decreased from 38mto 35m
- Damage decreased from 47 to 42
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
ML-SMG 40
- Minimum damage increased from 15 to 20
- Mag capacity increased from 21 to 24
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range increased from 18m to 21m
- Max range decreased from 38mto 36m
- Damage decreased from 38 to 34
- Damage to Objects decreased from 35 to 28
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
Mad Dog
- Rate of Fire decreased from 744 to 740
- Minimum damage increased from 16.5 to 27
- Mag Capacity increased from 24 to 25
- Optimal range increased from 20m to 24m
- Max Range decreased from 40m to 38m
- Improved hip fire
- Damage decreased from 43 to 36
- Critical Multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.35
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Shotguns
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
ML-TACSG
- Rate of Fire decreased from 85 to 80
- Minimum damage decreased from 9.3 to 7
- Improved pellet spread
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Improved accuracy while moving
- Optimal range increased from 12m to 18m
- Max range increased from 19m to 26m
- Damage increased from 14 to 16
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
The Chancellor
- Rate of Fire increased from 85 to 150
- Minimum damage decreased from 11 to 9
- Improved pellet spread
- Mag Capacity increased from 5 to 6
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Improved accuracy while moving
- Optimal range increased from 16m to 20m
- Max Range increased from 23m to 27m
- Damage decreased from 18 to 14
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
The Gambler
- Rate of Fire increased from 70 to 90
- Minimum damage decreased from 13.8 to 13
- Pellets per Shot increased from 10 to 11
- Improved pellet spread
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range increased from 20m to 23m
- Max Range increased from 30m to 31m
- Damage decreased from 25 to 18
- Critical Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Sniper rifles
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
ML-BA308
- Rate of Fire increased from 30 to 38
- Minimum Damage decreased from 140 to 130
- Improved aim stability
- Improved aim and sway recovery
- Critical multiplier increased from 1.35 to 1.4
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
Mile High
- Minimum damage decreased from 88.9 to 70
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal Range increased from 50m to 55m
- Improved aim recovery
- Damage decreased from 127 to 125
- Critical multiplier decreased from 1.35 to 1.1
- Damage to Objects decreased from 150 to 125
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
The Viceroy
- Rate of Fire increased from 45 to 120
- Minimum damage decreased from 85.8 to 70
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range decreased from 55m to 27m
- Damage decreased from 143 to 111
- Critical Multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.4
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
LMG
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
ML-LMG
- Rate of Fire increased from 624 to 630
- Minimum damage decreased from 27.3 to 25
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range decreased from 30m to 20m
- Max range decreased from 60m to 40m
- Damage decreased from 55 to 46
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Secondary
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
ML-9CP
- Rate of Fire increased from 240 to 350
- Minimum damage decreased from 24.7 to 21
- Equip time lowered by 30%
- Improved hip fire
- Max range decreased from 38m to 33m
- Damage increased from 38 to 40
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
Mister Nine
- Rate of Fire increased from 320 to 400
- Equip time lowered by 30%
- Optimal range decreased from 16m to 15m
- Max Range decreased from 38.5m to 27m
- Improved hip fire
- Damage decreased from 40 to 38
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
ML-TAC SK heavy
- Rate of Fire decreased from 85 to 80
- Minimum damage decreased from 9.3 to 7
- Equip time lowered by 30%
- Improved pellet spread
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Improved accuracy while moving
- Optimal range increased from 12m to 18m
- Damage increased from 14 to 16
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
Tiny Tim
- Rate of Fire increased from 340 to 370
- Equip time lowered by 30%
- Mag Capacity increased from 8 to 11
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range decreased from 16m to 15M
- Max Range decreased from 36m to 24m
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
The Butler
- Rate of Fire increased from 700 to 720
- Minimum Damage decreased from 24.7 to 19
- Equip time decreased by 30%
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Max Range decreased from 39m to 26m
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
The Cardinal
- Rate of Fire increased from 65 to 70
- Pellets Per Shot increaserd from 8 to 9
- Improved pellet spread
- Equip Time decreased by 30%
- Reload time increased from 4 to 5
- Improved aim stability
- Improved hip fire
- Optimal range increased from 6m to 13m
- Damage decreased from 20 to 15
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
The Imperator
Rate of Fire increased from 130 to 140
Minimum damage increased from 52 to 57
Equip time lowered by 30%
Improved aim stability
Improved hip fire
Max Range decreased from 50m to 35m
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
Old Salty
Rate of Fire increased from 70 to 90
Minimum damage decreased from 9.6 to 5
Equip time lowered by 30%
Improved aim stability
Improved hip fire
Optimal range increased from 7.5m to 10m
Max Range decreased from 20.5m to 20m
Damage decreased from 16 to 14
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Old vs New players
When testing out new weapons or when you're simply a new player, your weapons will be fairly basic and have little upgrades available. Meanwhile, you’re potentially opposing very decked out weapons. This can result in situations where the more default weapons don’t stand much of a chance.
We want to keep weapon progression, both with attachments and weapon codes in the game as a means of, well, progression! But the way that the codes will affect the weapons will be changed.
Currently, weapon codes heavily alter a variety of stats that directly impact the TTK, for example the rate of fire and the minimum damage per bullet. We want to minimize the gap affecting power of the weapons during 1v1 (TTK) situation, but still give you an opportunity to improve your weapon which will help you perform better in prolonged fights and further down the round. The weapon codes will now focus less on rate of fire and damage numbers but more on the Quality-of-life stats and making the weapons easier to use, for example by faster aim speed, better hip stability, increased magazine capacity, reload speed etc.
General
- Added two new achievements on Steam
- Fixed issue with game UI being stuck when canceling an in-app purchase
- Fixed a rare issue with few players getting stuck in matchmaking without being able to find match
- Fixed issue with item placement hologram getting stuck in player's view after rapidly placing multiple items
- Fixed issue with Milodyne Backpack charm placement
Maps
- Fixed issue with some walls on Clinic not having collision
- Fixed issue in Clinic with being able to hide drone in stones
- Fixed issue where entering the outside pool in clinic was sometimes difficult
- Fixed issue with sunlight clipping through geometry in one location on Old New York
- Fixed some issues with rocks and plants being where they shouldn't
Weapons
- Introducing new Weapon balancing (check tables above)
- Fixed issue with being able to increase magazine size of cylindrical magazines
