The Underwater Major Update - OUT NOW!

Dear Stormworkers,

The new underwater major update is out now!

This update includes:

Underwater Biome

The new biome includes a series of volcanic islands, based on many of the volcanic islands in the Pacific Ring of Fire. Many of these new islands are active volcanoes and can erupt at random or on request from the custom menu.

The biome also includes new under-sea features, including a trench, sea floor cabling, ruins, wrecks, and many kilometers of winding an interlinked underwater tunnels. The tunnels can be accessed from underwater, and also new caves on some islands.

There are many new locations, named in honour of great community members and workshop creators. Thank you to the selfless and kind people who give up their time to help other players, and thank you to the talented creators who have reached high popularity with incredible creations on the workshop. There are many more community heroes and creators than we have had chance to honour, and look forward to naming more locations in the future.

Underwater Missions

There are several new mission types, including submersed rescues, salvage, and repairs. These missions can spawn in many locations across the world, as well as specific new locations in the new biome.

It is now easier to see underwater as we have increased visibility and lighting, to help with underwater operations.

Glow Sticks

To help keep track of locations and add some softer illumination at night or underwater, we have added new glow sticks! The color of the glowsticks can be painted in the editor, and they will last a long time when deployed.

Sonar

We have added new sonar components, that behave in a more realistic manner. Sonar can now listen in all directions at once, and can operate in active and passive mode. In active mode, the sonar emits a loud ping which travels far through water, bouncing back off vehicles and other objects with a delay relative to the distance travelled. Passive sonar simply listens and can detect propellers, engines, and other noisy parts.

We are really excited to release this new update and can't wait to hear back from players on your thoughts and feedback! Thanks to all the support and feedback we have received that has made this new update possible.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

v1.5.0 Underwater Update

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via 'geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks' which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

While we made no infrastructure changes in this update we still recommend creating a new save file as various new environment zones have been added to the default scripts to allow the new mission types to spawn.

Feature - New Volcanic Archipelago biome (#5171 #879 #2019)

Feature - New underwater themed missions and mission improvements

Feature - New Glowstick Equipment (#801)

Feature - Advanced Sonars and Sonar Jammer (#337)

The new 40x40km volcanic archipelago biome is located south-west of the sawyer isles and is the new home of the Kraken.

The region features a series of small volcanoes interspersed with deep trenches, sunken landmarks and an intricate network of submerged passages.

With the addition of several underwater themed mission scenarios we also made various fixes and improvements to the existing mission infrastructure.

Missions should now have an easier time spawning as some theme filtering was previously limiting mission spawning too strictly, meaning some mission scenarios were previously unable to spawn successfully.

The Repair mission objective has been expanded in functionality to several mission types; players can expect to require an underwater welder for some of the new missions, with search-and-rescue missions sometimes offering an optional reward for repairing the vehicle in distress.

Feature - Added additional hospital-boat AI ships that now patrol specific biomes

Feature - New icon for addons with editable settings (in the addon selector menu)

Feature - #6898 Spawn Kraken button added to custom menu

Feature - Addon editor ocean toggle

Feature - 'Show timers' and 'Show rewards' mission addon settings

Fix - #1200 Vehicle save/load not serializing basic block damage & not generating damaged mesh on load

Fix - Ropes now use a constant number of physics nodes

Fix - Fixed 3 map icons sharing names internally causing them to render as a different icon

Fix - #5663 #6568 Missions/Cargo now check if spawn area is clear before spawning

Fix - Mission zones with no size now default to large instead of never spawning

Fix - Zone filtering causing certain mission locations to never spawn

Fix - #3132 Relative to seafloor mission tag behavior restored

Fix - Breakers/relays/chargers are no longer explode on damage

Fix - #7993 SRB fins now work underwater

Fix - Corrected buoyancy surfaces for large and medium warheads

Rework - The Kraken now only naturally spawns within the underwater biome.

Rework - Updated how mission descriptions are generated

Balance - #5026 Rebalanced mission rewards to be more generous

Balance - #5026 Rebalanced ocean lootboxes to be rarer

Balance - Increased cost of diving outfit to 2000

Addon Lua Api:

Added isLocationClear(transform, size_x, size_y, size_z)

Added getOceanFloor(transform)

Added "static" to getVehicleData()

Added to "parent_vehicle_id" and "parent_relative_transform" getZones()

Updated getCharacterData().interactible -> .interactable (Legacy spelling remains available)

Added radius param to addDamage and unlinked magnitude value from the radius.

Added a voxel pos optional override for setCharacterSeated instead of requiring to use the name

getVehicleData now includes a table named "components" which currently contains tables for seats, buttons and signs

Additional info is included in the in-game addon lua help tabs.

v1.4.20-24 (Hotfixes)

Fix - Issue with radar detection

Fix - Game audio issues / Mac audio crackling

Fix - Crash caused by door particles