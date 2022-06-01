Patch Notes 0.4.5 - Balance Overhaul, Free Class Trials, Big Changes

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.5 (06/01/2022)

Free Class Trials

Class Trial feature is in the game. You can play any class until after the first dragon fight, even if you don't own that paid class. When you return the base after the first dragon, you can't progress more unless you have the paid class (Ranger is always free). This will give you enough time to decide whether you liked the class or not.

Balance Overhaul

Whole game's balance has been adjusted. This has been done to remove circumstances where an unbalanced enemy oneshots you. Right now, if you can't farm a difficulty, it's not because of some enemies are totally overpowered but that difficulty is really difficult for your character and you need to upgrade more.

Effects Of Skills

Before, active skills of classes were useless until the mid-late endgame. They were only usable if you really upgraded that skill or worn certain gear sets. Right now, skills are realiable from the start of the game. The game is not a 'basic attack' heavy anymore, it's skill heavy.

Stat Changes - Grand Items Base Defences

Before, grand items (obsidian to exalted) did not give their base defence stats. After fixing this, I realized that Tier 1 to 10 items' stats were added multiple times. That's why when you equipped a grand item, your defence stat was shown as reduced. This is why it took relatively long to balance the game again, because the whole stat system was changed. Right now, if you open up your existing characters, you'll notice that some of the stats were reduced. Do not worry, they are the correct stats now and the game is balanced for those stats.

'Last Farewell' Enemy Mechanic

Some enemies make an attack even after their death now. Couple of enemies have this feature for testing purposes. More enemies might have their Last Farewell in the future. I'll note them in patch notes if it happens.

Balance Changes

-'Attack' stat influence on skills is increased.

-Player character defence multiplier is increased.

-Player character critic damage multiplier is decreased.

-Enemy defence multiplier is decreased.

Ranger

-Base health is decreased from 100 to 80.

-Base movement speed is increased from 600 to 700.

-Base attack speed is increased from 1 to 1.1.

-Life steal value is decreased from 1% to 0.2%

Warrior

-Base damage is increased from 5 to 8.

-Base critic damage is increased from 1 to 8.

-Rage effect is decreased from 25% to 15%.

-Attack speed cap is increased from 3.0 to 3.5.

-Life steal value is decreased from 2% to 1.5%.

-Thunder Call relic's damage is decreased by half.

-Throw cooldown is increased from 7 to 9.

-Slice cooldown is increased from 6 to 7.

Mage

-Base damage is increased from 7 to 12.

-Base health is decreased from 125 to 90.

-Corruption skill now applies on mouse location.

-Life steal value is increased from 1% to 3%.

-Splash skill's area is increased from 250 to 400.

-Reduce It passive skill's effect is decreased from 1/3 to 1/4.

Enemy

-Shade-Fire-Ice-Poison influenced enemies are added.

-Enemies with auras will deal their corresponding damage types.

-Skelis' raining sword damage is increased.

-Relenti, Tiskor and Lyner spawn less projectile when they're boss.

-Skelnos' AI behaviour is fixed (The problem where the sorcerer casts spells from great distance).

-Skelnos' and Krigo's lightning attack now has a indicator on landing location.

-When it's boss, Reaper's projectile damage is increased by half.

Changes and Fixes

-Luino's Sanctum has more melee enemies than ranged enemies now.

-Shielded enemies don't spawn on campaign anymore.

-Big Foot's duration is decreased from 10 to 6.

-Wanted Gear Score for the event challenge is decreased from 9000 to 7000.

-Map Skill Looting option was not in effect. It works now.

-Fixed an issue where changing the stats while in a map (equipping a gear, upgrading an attribute etc) was causing cooldowns to reset.

-Fixed an issue where Mage's Splash skill was not dealing damage correctly.