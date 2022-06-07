Substance 3D Painter 8.1.0 is now available

Added:

[Color Management] Add support for ICC profiles with Adobe Color Engine (ACE)

[Color Management] Add support for "Adobe 98 RGB" as working color space for ICC

[Color Management] Allow to configure ACE/ICC settings via a configuration file

[Color Management] Allow to input linear color values in Color Picker with Legacy mode

[Color Management] Allow to specify the color profile used for picking color outside the UI

[Color Management] Remember the last Display value chosen in the viewport

[Color Management][Substance] Make generators/filters work properly with Color Management

[Color Management][Substance] Add new colorspace override keywords $working and $standardsrgb

[Physical Size][Engine] Extract physical size info from mesh

[Physical Size][Engine] Physical size computation

[Physical Size] Expose options to use physical size in the UI

[Physical Size] Add visual helpers in the viewport

[Baking] Add Height baker

[Baking] Add Bent Normals baker

[Baking] Add Opacity baker

[Eye Dropper] New color picker preview

[Eye Dropper] Color picker panel reappears at its last position when reopened

[Eye Dropper] A new icon for the Material Picker

[Eye Dropper] Color manage the channel preview of the color picker

[Eye Dropper] Add click-to-select functionality to the eyedropper

[Eye Dropper] Material picker no longer activates non-active channels

[Eye dropper] Allow to use eyedropper with a shortcut

[Eye dropper] Eyedropper picks up the relevant channel, when applicable

[Eye dropper] Entering the color picker mode deactivates all shortcuts

[Eye dropper] Remove auto selection of the hex field

[Eye dropper] Don't close the panel when using the material picker

[Eye dropper] New disabled state when channel is unavailable to pick

[Export] Add tangent attribute to glTF export

Update Substance Engine to v8.4

Update Auto Unwrap to 0.9.0

Update to Qt 5.15.8

[Shader] Add support for Bent Normals shading

[MacOS] Support of 3DConnexion SpaceMouse

[Python] Document the Python version used in the API

[Content] Add 6 new 3D noises with 105 presets

[Content] 20 new grunge maps including 2 cloth folds patterns

[Content] Update "Mesh maps" export preset to use new bakers

[Content] Blur Slope and warp filter depends on texture set resolution

[Content] Update sample projects to use the 3 new bakers

Fixed:

[glTF] Cannot open glTF with special character

[Engine] Artefacts with anisotropy and SVT disabled

[MacOS][M1] Smart materials are not displayed correctly

[Mesh Processing] Cannot import meshes from Modeler

[UI] Horizontal scrollbar in new project window with Color Management enabled

[Color Management] Working space value missing in color picker with some OCIO configs

[Color Management] Brush preview in the viewport is not color managed

[SpaceMouse] Pivot is not updated immediately with focus change and sometimes out of the model

[Export][USD] Exported USD files have a wrong structure

[USD] Ambient Occlusion issue when exporting

[Content] Update thumbnail's mesh to match Preview Sphere sample project

Known Issues:

[MacOS] Crash when launching Iray in some rare cases

[Preview Thumbnail] Simplified thumbnails aren't updated when an anchor is used

[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors