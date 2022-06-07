Substance 3D Painter 8.1.0 is now available

Added:
[Color Management] Add support for ICC profiles with Adobe Color Engine (ACE)
[Color Management] Add support for "Adobe 98 RGB" as working color space for ICC
[Color Management] Allow to configure ACE/ICC settings via a configuration file
[Color Management] Allow to input linear color values in Color Picker with Legacy mode
[Color Management] Allow to specify the color profile used for picking color outside the UI
[Color Management] Remember the last Display value chosen in the viewport
[Color Management][Substance] Make generators/filters work properly with Color Management
[Color Management][Substance] Add new colorspace override keywords $working and $standardsrgb
[Physical Size][Engine] Extract physical size info from mesh
[Physical Size][Engine] Physical size computation
[Physical Size] Expose options to use physical size in the UI
[Physical Size] Add visual helpers in the viewport
[Baking] Add Height baker
[Baking] Add Bent Normals baker
[Baking] Add Opacity baker
[Eye Dropper] New color picker preview
[Eye Dropper] Color picker panel reappears at its last position when reopened
[Eye Dropper] A new icon for the Material Picker
[Eye Dropper] Color manage the channel preview of the color picker
[Eye Dropper] Add click-to-select functionality to the eyedropper
[Eye Dropper] Material picker no longer activates non-active channels
[Eye dropper] Allow to use eyedropper with a shortcut
[Eye dropper] Eyedropper picks up the relevant channel, when applicable
[Eye dropper] Entering the color picker mode deactivates all shortcuts
[Eye dropper] Remove auto selection of the hex field
[Eye dropper] Don't close the panel when using the material picker
[Eye dropper] New disabled state when channel is unavailable to pick
[Export] Add tangent attribute to glTF export
Update Substance Engine to v8.4
Update Auto Unwrap to 0.9.0
Update to Qt 5.15.8
[Shader] Add support for Bent Normals shading
[MacOS] Support of 3DConnexion SpaceMouse
[Python] Document the Python version used in the API
[Content] Add 6 new 3D noises with 105 presets
[Content] 20 new grunge maps including 2 cloth folds patterns
[Content] Update "Mesh maps" export preset to use new bakers
[Content] Blur Slope and warp filter depends on texture set resolution
[Content] Update sample projects to use the 3 new bakers
Fixed:
[glTF] Cannot open glTF with special character
[Engine] Artefacts with anisotropy and SVT disabled
[MacOS][M1] Smart materials are not displayed correctly
[Mesh Processing] Cannot import meshes from Modeler
[UI] Horizontal scrollbar in new project window with Color Management enabled
[Color Management] Working space value missing in color picker with some OCIO configs
[Color Management] Brush preview in the viewport is not color managed
[SpaceMouse] Pivot is not updated immediately with focus change and sometimes out of the model
[Export][USD] Exported USD files have a wrong structure
[USD] Ambient Occlusion issue when exporting
[Content] Update thumbnail's mesh to match Preview Sphere sample project
Known Issues:
[MacOS] Crash when launching Iray in some rare cases
[Preview Thumbnail] Simplified thumbnails aren't updated when an anchor is used
[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors
