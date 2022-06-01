Warhammer Skulls 2022 Festival

Greetings, Warriors of Sigmar!

We’re thrilled to announce that Tempestfall is now participating in the Warhammer Skulls 2022 - Games Workshop’s annual video games festival!

During the Warhammer Skulls Showcase, you will witness many new cool titles announcements, action-packed trailers as well as special discounts on Warhammer games on various gaming platforms. The event starts today - June 1st at 10 am PST / 6pm BST, and ends on June 8th at 10 am PST / 6 pm BST. Be sure to check it out!

Tempestfall will be there too!

We couldn’t miss the opportunity to take part in this awesome event. The Skulls Festival is a real treat for fans of the Warhammer universe, to which we definitely belong! For this awesome occasion, we’ve prepared a -33% discount on Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall for you to celebrate this gaming festival as mighty Lord Arcanum!

What is more, we’ll also release a new patch, which introduces…

The Storm Trials mode!

You'd better prepare for a deadly challenge, everyone! Your skills are about to be put to the ultimate test! We hereby announce the Storm Trials Mode is now available! From this very moment you can prove your courage in subsequent arena-levels with the possibility of character and weapon progression. Defeat groups of enemies in terrifying skirmishes, choose your rewards, and enrich your character with new weapon skills and traits!

The Storm Trials Mode is still in the beta stage - it will evolve and receive new exciting content over the coming months.

Happy Warhammer Skulls festival, everyone!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/