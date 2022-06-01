 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 1 June 2022

Update 1.0.6 now live

Share · View all patches · Build 8852266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.6 only has a humble list of improvements, but solves two problems that were knottier than the others, so we focused on those for the past two days:

  • Fixes most ultra wide screen issues.
  • Better map diagnostics to prevent and repair isolated areas on the map.

Basically we rebuild the map diagnostic tool from the ground up, but it should automatically restore maps that had destinations there were unreachable. If you still encounter destination you cannot reach please let us know!

Changed files in this update

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy Content Depot 1095041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link