Update 1.0.6 now live

Update 1.0.6 only has a humble list of improvements, but solves two problems that were knottier than the others, so we focused on those for the past two days:

Fixes most ultra wide screen issues.

Better map diagnostics to prevent and repair isolated areas on the map.

Basically we rebuild the map diagnostic tool from the ground up, but it should automatically restore maps that had destinations there were unreachable. If you still encounter destination you cannot reach please let us know!