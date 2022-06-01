The Re-Release is Here

Share · View all patches · Build 8852255 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 15:13:08 UTC by Wendy

It's time. Destination Ares is re-releasing imminently and will be available for purchase soon.

The game is also being permanently reduced in price! $19.99 / £19.99 / €19.99 -> $9.99 / £7.99 / €8.99

I will also be doing fewer sales these days, so I hope the reduced price makes up for that. Note that it might take a bit of time for the reduced price to propagate, but it should be there soon!

If you already own the game, you can get access to v1.1.0 now.

The New Destination Ares

This update, v1.1.0, is significant in some fundamental parts of the code. It will break any in-progress runs.

Difficulty Options, for the less masochistic

(Note: you still qualify for achievements while using these)

Resource Drain

High (default), Low

Crew Skill

Untrained (default), Skilled, Expert

Luck

Even (default), Improved

Minigame Toggle

(hotly demanded!)

System Construction & Salvage

Build makeshift systems in-flight

when everything goes wrong! (Uses Science skill)

Break down old systems

for a few materials and parts! (Uses Mechanical skill)

New Events - what could go wrong?

Free a crewmember

from the jaws of the toilet's suction piece

Flood the atmos with vaporized fuel

when the air pressure is low

Turn an old corpse

into _something _useful

Use solar arrays

as a shield from micrometeoroids

Push a faulty fabricator to consume everything onboard

or die trying

Receive a definitely innocent memo from GuideBot

Fixes, Improvements, and Wildly Incoherent Changes

Started up minigame tutorial sooner

Sped up minigame tutorial

Made GuideBot harass you more often with snarky tips

"Broken" tooltip text now red

Overhauled event data structure internally

Updated dev tools

Unlocked all crew personalities from the beginning of the game; I apologize in advance if you roll a Chatty crewmember

Fixed - Crew sometimes abandoned ship secretly when they were supposed to die, were listed as "Survived"

"Pause" now slows the game to 1/500 speed, rather than perfect 0

Added a second way to enter the path to the secret ending

Some hard to press buttons are now, you know, easier to press

Your hidden AI core more consistently consumes energy (every 10 seconds)

Command skill is now more effective at preventing that passive energy drain, with the same diminishing returns

Base crew resilience to stress is lowered, but more consistent

Command skill increases stress resilience for all crew - so long as the crewmember(s) with the skill are capable of doing work

(No changes to bonus minigame time from Command skill)

Crew need to eat slightly more food and sleep slightly longer

Special crew with increased resilience to needs (i.e., the "skilled engineer" and "famous scientist") eat a little less and sleep faster, in addition to less often

The "wealthy doctor" gets a bonus point in Command

Choosing "high quality system retrofits" does more, including handing out keywords

Achievements should no longer unlock early

Known Bug

Rarely dead crew continue moving for awhile, drifting about the ship and/or swinging arms (definitely won't fix)

Let me know if you run into any new bugs, I might fix them again in another 4 or 5 years.