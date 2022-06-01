【2022.06.1st】Update/Maintenance + Dragon Boat Festival + Double Weekend Events!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance on June 1 from 23:00 to 01:00 UTC the following morning (two hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

New Additions:

Added Dragon Boat Festival Event:

a) Available: 6/2 at 00:00 - 6/12 at 23:59 UTC

b) Added Dragon Boat Festival daily event quests. Players Lv. 50 and above can participate and get Rice Dumpling Packs.

c) Open Rice Dumpling Packs to get 2 random rice dumplings. Each type of dumpling has one of the following effects: collection efficiency boost, skill proficiency boost, XP acquisition boost, Max HP boost, and carrying weight boost

d) The effects of dumplings of the same type do not stack, and they aren’t affected by your character’s medicinal skill bonuses This weekend from June 3 at midnight until June 6 midnight UTC, Myth of Empires will be holding a double weekend event, all players in the official servers will have 200% gather rate and 200% proficiency. Added blacklist function to chat (the blacklist will be cleared when you exit the game, and you’ll need to add people again) Added Contribution value to Season Servers. This is calculated based on the number of Season Points you get in a season. After the season ends, these can be exchanged for rewards on normal official servers. Added points reward and ranking reward previews to the Season Server description interface.

Optimizations and Adjustments:

The end of Season 1 on the Season Servers has been moved back from 6/13 at 16:00 UTC to 6/20 at 16:00 UTC. The Season Servers will close on 6/21 at 16:00. Adjusted personal score rules on Season Servers Adjusted guild ranking rules on Season Servers; guild member total personal scores are now calculated Optimized County War donation failure notice Added spawn point safe area to Prefecture Battles Items at the Fair cannot be deleted

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Brew Spirits quest description Fixed bug preventing Nobility from upgrading even when conditions were met Fixed bug where warriors with the Corpse Robber skill wouldn’t drop their inventories upon death under certain circumstances Fixed bug where equipment slots would appear in Cart, Wagon, and Battering Ram interfaces Fixed bug where siege weapons would deal different amounts of damage depending on whether your character was male or female Fixed bug where warriors would run around aimlessly upon teleporting into instances

Additionally, on June 3 at 16:00 UTC, the boundary markers of all guilds on Season Servers will be displayed on the world map. Get ready for a massive battle!

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service: https://bit.ly/3fGEldA

Thank you again for your support!