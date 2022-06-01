Version 1.5 = Bug Fixes

Here's a list of changes:

Mecha Dress Up:

Added 14 more backgrounds from other EBF games.

Brawl Royale:

Removed "Beta" label.

The Kitten Game:

Added score requirements for each trophy at the start of each level.

Added trophy info to the Lvl Select menu.

Removed a couple of laggy glow effects.

Made levels 8, 14 and 28 slightly easier.

Epic Battle Fantasy 1 & 2:

Added an option to quit battle and return to the main menu.

Reduced menu-related lag.

Epic Battle Fantasy 1:

Reduced Crab and Eyeball related lag.

Fixed "Hand Bomb" typo in 2nd shop.

Epic Battle Fantasy 2:

Fixed the art gallery not being unlocked after beating the game.

Fixed some skill descriptions not fitting in the text box.

Bullet Heaven:

Tried to reduce lag with some simple optimizations. Hope it helps.

Set "Bullet Glow" option to off by default.

Adventure Story:

Fixed the bug where you spawn in the ground when a level starts.

Fixed the bug where you can get stuck in the ground if you land on a platform edge.

(or at least I've made it more unlikely)

Cat Cafe:

Nothing.

Misc:

Fixed the name and description of the "Beast Master" achievement on Steam.

Please keep reporting problems on the EBF Discord or on the Steam community forums, and let me know if any of these changes has helped you.

The more information you can add the better - I'm gonna keep looking for ways to improve performance, and will consider some more Quality-of-Life features and other reasonable requests.

I'm gonna start working on those Trading Cards...

Thanks for your support!