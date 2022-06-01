1.3.2 (Random size of labyrinth)

In 3 months I made a random size of the maze, there are 5 variants: 4x4, 4x6, 6x6, 6x8, 8x8.

In previous versions there were a lot of bugs with bullets, now all the bugs are fixed (the ones I found).

I didn't like that in multiplayer it was impossible to connect during the game, only in Lobby, but now you can connect (and they can connect to you) during the game.

I changed the appearance of the walls, they are now rounded at the edges.

The design of the score panel has changed.