 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tanks in Labyrinth update for 1 June 2022

1.3.2 (Random size of labyrinth)

Share · View all patches · Build 8852159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In 3 months I made a random size of the maze, there are 5 variants: 4x4, 4x6, 6x6, 6x8, 8x8.
In previous versions there were a lot of bugs with bullets, now all the bugs are fixed (the ones I found).
I didn't like that in multiplayer it was impossible to connect during the game, only in Lobby, but now you can connect (and they can connect to you) during the game.
I changed the appearance of the walls, they are now rounded at the edges.
The design of the score panel has changed.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link