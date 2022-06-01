1.5.2 - Save Files

This update includes two changes.

You can now save your game from the shop. Saving will exit the game. When you start a new game, you will have the chance to load from your save. The loaded game will begin on the next floor after the shop. This means if you want to buy anything in the shop, you must do so before you save and exit, otherwise you will not get another chance at that shop. Exiting the game in the middle of a level will not save the game. Due to the way the levels are generated, there was just no way to allow players to save whenever they wanted. This will hopefully at least make it so you don't have to give up on a deep run just because you need to take a break.

I have never implemented saved games before. I have tested this a lot, but I am just one person and there is a lot of data to track in this game. Please let me know if you run into any issues.

I fixed a bug around the Pied Piper and Dark Souls items. They weren't resetting correctly, which meant if you bought the pied piper upgrade you would be stuck with it for the rest of the run.

The mac build of this game may take a bit longer to get out since saved data works slightly differently on macs.

On top of this I have been working on adding more content to the game, but I wanted to get the save functionality out as soon as possible. Look for more content in the coming weeks.

Thanks for playing!