Update: V1.2.0

V1.2.0

NEW FEATURES :

. duplicate level button

. custom sounds and music assets are packed and encrypted

. bullet impact and item sound volume setting

. sound pitch and pitch variation for items, bullet shots, and explosions

. new "start game" start-menu sound

. if the level doesn't reset multiplier, the chain is also not reset

. enemies can choose if their invincible collision shape collides with enemy bullets or not

. End of level game object: can choose to display the "level complete" message and scores or not (for non-gameplay levels)

. faster shadows rendering

. trigger Player score more than x maximum value increased to 99999999

. increased a lot of max values

. weapon set max number is now 16

. new weapon control to stop locator rotation during the burst

. can specify if a snake's body or tail is invincible or not

. added a circle waypoint preset

. start menu can be navigated with WASD keys

BUG FIXES:

. users couldn't create more than 8 levels (and it corrupted the game file)

. pressing Pause during TAB test after updating assets crashed the editor

. in some edge cases, the tool could crash when creating a waypoint to a deleted enemy

. after stopping a music and starting a new one, the old music could be heard for 1 second

. pause sound stored in Music directory was not exported to stand-alone game

. the Start game sound is now played until its end before loading the level

. space character width was incorrect for texts

. gauge bullet canceling now spawns smart bomb items

. when holding the Focus button on "keep current set" mode, picking up a weapon item didn't change the weapon set

. weapon safe zone was not used when playing in the editor

. more stable laser rendering

. smart bomb effect was null for enemies hit by a laser at the same time

. particle system with "only when moving" settings were sometimes emitting even when the enemy was not moving

. hyper should not be active in the next level

. stopping the Focus didn't go back to the right weapon set

. updating assets could crash the editor when the continue appears