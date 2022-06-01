Update: V1.2.0

V1.2.0
NEW FEATURES :
. duplicate level button
. custom sounds and music assets are packed and encrypted
. bullet impact and item sound volume setting
. sound pitch and pitch variation for items, bullet shots, and explosions
. new "start game" start-menu sound
. if the level doesn't reset multiplier, the chain is also not reset
. enemies can choose if their invincible collision shape collides with enemy bullets or not
. End of level game object: can choose to display the "level complete" message and scores or not (for non-gameplay levels)
. faster shadows rendering
. trigger Player score more than x maximum value increased to 99999999
. increased a lot of max values
. weapon set max number is now 16
. new weapon control to stop locator rotation during the burst
. can specify if a snake's body or tail is invincible or not
. added a circle waypoint preset
. start menu can be navigated with WASD keys
BUG FIXES:
. users couldn't create more than 8 levels (and it corrupted the game file)
. pressing Pause during TAB test after updating assets crashed the editor
. in some edge cases, the tool could crash when creating a waypoint to a deleted enemy
. after stopping a music and starting a new one, the old music could be heard for 1 second
. pause sound stored in Music directory was not exported to stand-alone game
. the Start game sound is now played until its end before loading the level
. space character width was incorrect for texts
. gauge bullet canceling now spawns smart bomb items
. when holding the Focus button on "keep current set" mode, picking up a weapon item didn't change the weapon set
. weapon safe zone was not used when playing in the editor
. more stable laser rendering
. smart bomb effect was null for enemies hit by a laser at the same time
. particle system with "only when moving" settings were sometimes emitting even when the enemy was not moving
. hyper should not be active in the next level
. stopping the Focus didn't go back to the right weapon set
. updating assets could crash the editor when the continue appears
