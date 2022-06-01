Community Week Event - The First year anniversary event 🎉

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hokko Life is celebrating its first birthday (in Steam Early Access) on 2nd June! We have been absolutely blown away by the creativity and enthusiasm you have shown Hokko Life over the last 365 days, so we’re inviting you to join us for some celebratory activities and events happening this coming week.

📅 From 1st-8th June

🍀 Celebratory Item Design:



Design an item that will help kick off Hokko Town’s celebrations

🍀 Celebratory Outfit Design:



Design an outfit that will make you stand out from the partying crowd

🍀 Favourite Villager Art/Creation Competition:



Draw or create your favourite Hokko Villager

🍀 Share Your Best Hokko Screenshots:



Share your best screenshot taken from Hokko on social media with the tag: #HappyBirthdayHokko

🎉 More information below 🎉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/824000/Hokko_Life/

