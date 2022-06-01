Grafter Update Now Available

We're delighted to announce that access to the Grafter update for Landlord's super is now available on Steam Early Access. If you have Landlord's Super already purchased and downloaded on Steam, your game will automatically update. For everyone else, you can purchase Landlord's Super Early Access here.

The Grafter Update marks our arrival at Version 0.7 and introduces players to their second tier tenant and an entirely new furniture catalogue. The Grafter update also revitalises the rental gameplay, allowing players to choose between several tenants each day rather than just one. Skirting boards allow players to add authentic interior design to their properties. Survey properties and new build tasks allow a deeper understanding on the value and necessity of properties. Utilise more varieties of furniture, wallpapers, tiles and lighting with the new Agoost furniture catalogue. As before, we have further improved the visuals and performance. Sleep multiple days to advance through awkward tenancy periods or rainy days. Jump back in now and experience all the fun!

Overview & full patch notes below:

Note: New saves are not required for Grafter update, but are recommended.

GRAFTER

Grafter tenants have arrived in Sheffingham. Voiced by Lewis of the Yogscast, these hardworking folk provide a decent balance between income and expectations.

AGOOST FURNITURE CATALOGUE

Redecorate your properties with an entire catalogue filled with new "traditional" themed furniture.

SKIRTING BOARDS

Add authenticity to your interior design with all new skirting boards.

RENTAL CHANGES

Select from 3 separate tenant choices from two separate tiers. Skip awkward tenancies or long winters with the ability to sleep multiple days.

NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, BRICKS, SHINGLES

Many new styles and colours for you to express your creative side with.

PROPERTY SURVEYS

Better understand the faults and benefits of your builds with an extensive survey system, available right away in the in-game notebook.

BUG FIXES & MORE

Hundreds of new fixes and another optimisation pass make this the most stable & performant the game has ever been.

Change List

Landlord's Super 0.7 Update (The Grafter Update)

0.07.10

Fixed No-Fines not rendering UI fill info once placed

Fixed positioning of tiles & carpets when placed on second and third floor plasterboard

Fixed tiles & carpet placement acting strange when handled at a certain angle / direction

Fixed small window placement being blocked

Fixed door & windows blocking placement on each other

Tweaked player height and plasterboard colliders in order to prevent players getting stuck on staircases

Fixed Agoost cupboard w/ draw screws misalignment

0.070.9

Fixed paintings being difficult to pick up once placed

Fixed some tenancy data tracking issues

More environmental graphical improvements, particularly related to shaders for the Anchor Tavern and other buildings in town

Maybe fixed pouffe falling through the world on placement

0.07.07

Fixed furniture catalogue not unlocking correctly

Fixed screws being un-targetable on Agoost Kitchen cabinet

Fixed Agoost Grill only screw positions

Fixed lamp shades not loading in correctly when ordering a standing lamp from Agoost catalogue

Fixed issue where players couldn’t order cookers from Agoost

Agoost washing basket should now require input to be held to pick it up if it has been placed in the property

Fixed Agoost toilet lid colour not setting correctly on order

Toilet seats should always load in closed now, preventing rotation issues

Fixed collisions on Agoost kitchen cupboard with drawer

Fixed issue where players couldn’t order a white oven from the Agoost catalogue

Trying a fix for Agoost chairs falling through environment (not sure if it will work as cannot reproduce the issue)

Fixed issue where placing Brown carpet or Blue carpet from the Agoost catalogue would save them as vice-versa.

Fixed job centre visual issues

0.07.03

Fixed missing text string “orange”

Fixed a bunch of issues with Agoost oven only and oven only wall furniture

Fixed a bunch of issues with Agoost extractor fans and grill only furniture

Brightened up the Agoost furniture coloured oaks

New interaction audios for dishwashers, washing machines, fridges and ovens

Fixed screw placements on Agoost kitchen cabinets

Fixed exposed area on certain Agoost kitchen sinks

Fixed IQ’Ere screw placements and collision issues

Mirrors now secure on placement preventing pickup outline rendering and requiring players to hold input to remove

Fixed outline renders not disabling when moving to look at No-Fines walls

Fixed Agoost medicine cabinet UI visual issues

Fixed Agoost medicine cabinet order delivering kitchen cabinet

Added damage visual to lid of the Agoost wash basket

Fixed Agoost single mattresses not being delivered

Fixed some audio issues on Agoost wardrobe drawers

Fixed some minor naming issues on Agoost wardrobe UI

Fixed couple instances of Agoost standing shelves using incorrect UI images

Fixed Agoost lounge cabinet damages

Fixed a bunch of Agoost catalogue naming issues

0.07.02

Fixed sink UI visuals in the Agoost catalogue

Significantly Boosted LOD distances

Fixed tenant applications only showing Grafter tenants

0.07.00

Updated art of furniture catalogue unlock pamphlet

Added 100s of new Agoost furniture

Added Agoost furniture catalogue

Agoost furniture catalogue can be unlocked after having 1 perfectly happy tenant

Added Grafter tenants voiced by Lewis of the Yogscast!

Fixed an incorrect response from Mitchell when asking to talk about something else during the Tenants dialogue introduction

Fixed Black Fridge doors not functioning

Fixed mesh issue with Blue Post-Modern Front Door

Fixed inconsistency with Jimmy referring to “Cupboard” and Furniture catalog listing items as “Cabinets”

Fixed missing collisions on church railing

Removed tarp from an area on the church scaffolding to help stop players getting stuck there

Various visual improvements to the Notebook

Removed the Notes page on the Notebook

Potentially temporary, though likely to return if we introduce the tape measure feature. More thought on this area needed for now.

Fixed crash caused by selling the house with cement piles on site

Fixed Furniture value not being calculated into house price

Fixed Shingle value not being calculated into house price

Fixed Shower bubble UI reading “Bath Tub” in the furniture catalogue. Should now correctly read “Shower”

Tenants who leave early due to reaching zero satisfaction now trash the property before leaving

Trashing property values buffed (Uh oh!)

Fixed soft-lock caused by tenant trying to damage curved roof tiles

Fixed issue where tenants wouldn’t damage roofing

Fixed exploit where players could run into a tenants house if the tenant answered the door and remarked on how smelly they are and the player was quick enough

Fixed visible mesh seam on Hob Only cabinets

Fixed potential soft-lock caused by dropping wallpaper while applying it

Removed Tool Shed purchase option from Mitchell Document

Fixed plasterboard misalignment on Tall small window frames

Added 2 types of Skirting boards. Each come with 15 varieties of color & style

Fixed issue where placing sofas could damage the house

Fixed plasterboard placement misalignment above doors

Fixed issue where players couldn’t place nails on unsecured frames that were loaded in from a previous play session

Added space between character name and occupation in the dialogue UI

Added ability to sleep more than 1 day away (day skipping)

Caravan bed now only removes 5 hygiene per day

Fixed issue where ceiling lights could soft lock selling of houses

Fixed issue where Cement mixers on site could be broken when selling / demolishing properties

Cement Mixers should now correctly save added colour

Trowel should now correctly apply, receive and save colour

Returned Mortar colour functionality (mortar colour should now save / load correctly)

Added Tool Tip on Trowel equip to explain size change functionality

Added little icons to the hold-able trowel mortar board to better differentiate between mortar and no-fines piles

Optimized framerate when using Mortar Towers

Fixed Painting save load issue caused from buying and selling properties. (properties would load painted walls wrong)

Added more aggressive occlusion culling to give better framerates when facing the town

Fixed issue where half blue bricks would load in as a pallet of blue bricks

Added Property Surveys

Added new build tasks

And finally, we'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the In-Dev access. Without your suggestions, bug reports and patience, this game might not be half what it is today.

Thanks, and have fun!

Greg