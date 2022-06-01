 Skip to content

Old World update for 1 June 2022

June 1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Our first post Steam release update is now available!

Highlighted Changes:

Mac: Added native support for M1 chips on Steam
Mac: Added Mac Support on GoG
Mac: Fixed issue where terrain was rendering improperly on AMD Macs
Linux: Now allow for forcing opengl
Fixed issue with Carthage achievements unlocking improperly

Heroes of the Aegean Changes:

Hatti is now a nation that can be featured in the Game of the Week
Adjusted severity of “removed from succession” for the Hittites
Fixed Issues in campaigns that potentially blocked progress

You can read the full details here: https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/d5e9ba51a1200c704d16f2fd97d719a8

