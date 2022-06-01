June 1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8851684 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Our first post Steam release update is now available!

Highlighted Changes:

Mac: Added native support for M1 chips on Steam

Mac: Added Mac Support on GoG

Mac: Fixed issue where terrain was rendering improperly on AMD Macs

Linux: Now allow for forcing opengl

Fixed issue with Carthage achievements unlocking improperly

Heroes of the Aegean Changes:

Hatti is now a nation that can be featured in the Game of the Week

Adjusted severity of “removed from succession” for the Hittites

Fixed Issues in campaigns that potentially blocked progress

You can read the full details here: https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/d5e9ba51a1200c704d16f2fd97d719a8