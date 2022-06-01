 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hand of Merlin update for 1 June 2022

Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678822

Share · View all patches · Build 8851608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General fixes:
• Fixed an issue where some skills that target multiple units (like Ranger's Volley) could sometimes not be able to hit units in the same effect area with other units that could be hit.
• Fixed Mystic's Reflective Empathy skill (upgrade from Empathy) from triggering from non-damage abilities.
• Fixed some edge cases with Warrior's Sword Sworn skill, in case it was used twice in the same turn or by two different Warriors on the same ally.
• Fixed an issue on the Herbal Shop set of combat maps (in Marca Hispanica) were some models were not correctly set up as cover objects.
• Fixed an issue on Desert - Corrupted combat map (in al-Andalus) where less enemies would spawn than intended.

Gameplay balancing:
• Mystic's Hallowed aura can now stack if used by multiple Mystics.
• Ranger's Hunter's Prize skill and its upgrades now only grant AP to the Ranger instead of the whole warband.

Changed files in this update

Common Depot 600611
  • Loading history…
GameBin_Windows Depot 600612
  • Loading history…
Common_Windows Depot 600613
  • Loading history…
GameBin_Linux Depot 600614
  • Loading history…
GameBin_OSX Depot 600615
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link