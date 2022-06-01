Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678822

General fixes:

• Fixed an issue where some skills that target multiple units (like Ranger's Volley) could sometimes not be able to hit units in the same effect area with other units that could be hit.

• Fixed Mystic's Reflective Empathy skill (upgrade from Empathy) from triggering from non-damage abilities.

• Fixed some edge cases with Warrior's Sword Sworn skill, in case it was used twice in the same turn or by two different Warriors on the same ally.

• Fixed an issue on the Herbal Shop set of combat maps (in Marca Hispanica) were some models were not correctly set up as cover objects.

• Fixed an issue on Desert - Corrupted combat map (in al-Andalus) where less enemies would spawn than intended.

Gameplay balancing:

• Mystic's Hallowed aura can now stack if used by multiple Mystics.

• Ranger's Hunter's Prize skill and its upgrades now only grant AP to the Ranger instead of the whole warband.