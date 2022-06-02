Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths - Prologue has arrived!

The Prologue is here, Mechanics! 🔥🧑‍🔧

After many months of hard work, the day has finally come - Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths - Prologue is now available for you to play ːsteamhappyː

What is a FREE prologue?

Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths - Prologue is a glimpse into the universe of an upcoming simulation game, showcasing the basic mechanics and a story introduction to the full game.

We are extremely happy that we delivered the prologue on time. Thanks for all the suggestions and tons of solid feedback from playtests. Remember you are taking an active part in the production. So please share some more ideas, more juicy feedback and suggestions for change - we're open. We feel like dropping everything and playing a bit more of our work, but unfortunately the full version will not make itself.

And this means only one thing - that the game will be changed and in the end it will be much.

Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths - Prologue Features:

Interesting storyline

– When creating Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths - Prologue, our goal was not only to develop a solid gameplay with interesting game mechanics, but also an engaging story. Therefore, in addition to tinkering with the truck, you will learn what dangers you may encounter in the wilderness.

Perform minor truck repairs on the road

– Imagine a situation where your car has broken down. Normally you call for roadside assistance and the problem is solved. But what if your truck broke down in the middle of nowhere? We give you the chance to test yourself in such a scenario. With a well-equipped toolbox you should be able to deal with all obstacles. Whether it's a flat tire or a broken engine.

Garage serving as a hub for personalization

– The garage is a place where you will have the ability to customize the look of your truck to your own preference. Steering wheels, seats, gear knobs, and rims are just waiting to be pimped. The more tasks you complete, the more cash you will have for these sweet upgrades! Ride with swag!

Side missions not only concerning the truck

– In addition to performing complex truck repairs, there will be those unrelated to the truck. All this is to encourage you to explore, and to show you that the whole world doesn't circle around your vehicle after all. As an experienced mechanic, you will have to step out of your comfort zone and try something new.

Possibility to drive on the most difficult routes in the world

– The South American wilderness can be a real pain. Even for the most experienced drivers, so be ready for any scenario. Make thoughtful decisions and remember - there are many paths to your destination.

The prologue is FREE! We wish you a wide road and successful repairs :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1635550/Truck_Mechanic_Dangerous_Paths__Prologue/

Join our community on Discord!

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?url=https://discord.gg/xhQmGdqBu4]

[/url]

Have fun,

Atomic Jelly Team