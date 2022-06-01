Disinfection has been released on Early Access

A very exciting milestone, we're very excited!

Since this is an Early Access release it'll contain the base features:

You can play either alone or as a team of up to 4 players. Levels and infections are procedurally and randomly generated to keep things interesting and you can use a limited selection of tools to identify and destroy the infection whilst trying not to die from either the infection monsters or oxygen deprivation.

We're looking to get some early feedback on this core game, whilst adding all the new features on top of this basis.

Check out the planned features in the public Trello: https://trello.com/b/Yl5g8Qgo/disinfection-public

Or check the Early Access section of the store page.