Patch Notes: Version 2.0.14

Dragon Boat Festival

With the summer heat being so difficult to bear, more and more immortals are coming to Cloudrise to cool down a little in this paradise above the clouds. Ai Cong has brought a very unique method of cooling down with her from her home, Jiangdu. All interested immortals are invited to visit her on the Blessed Dew Terrace to try the Dragon Boat Race.

As a reward you can collect Water Swordleaves which in turn can be traded for an Avatar Set, a Star Cosmetic or some Fireworks.

Misc

Battle Pass

Between June 2nd and June 22nd (the end of the current season), you’ll be able to get more points daily, as well as get more points for specific activities.

Bugfixes