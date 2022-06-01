Patch Notes: Version 2.0.14

Dragon Boat Festival
With the summer heat being so difficult to bear, more and more immortals are coming to Cloudrise to cool down a little in this paradise above the clouds. Ai Cong has brought a very unique method of cooling down with her from her home, Jiangdu. All interested immortals are invited to visit her on the Blessed Dew Terrace to try the Dragon Boat Race.
As a reward you can collect Water Swordleaves which in turn can be traded for an Avatar Set, a Star Cosmetic or some Fireworks.
Misc
Battle Pass
Between June 2nd and June 22nd (the end of the current season), you’ll be able to get more points daily, as well as get more points for specific activities.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an Issue on the First Boss of Taihua Instance where the Boss would fail to push you off after the Enrage Timer
- Virtue of Patience Mentor Skill is now working for Book of Mysteries 180 and 195 Understanding.
- PvE Confluence Talisman III (Robe) and PvE Quickcast Talisman III (Headgear) are now in the correct Categories in the Crafting Menu
- Improved on an FPS Issue in Taihua Instance at the third boss
- The Editor should no longer crash on start. Make sure to start it via the start.bat in the GujianOL_Editor directory
- Ornamental Orchid now gets extra healing from Blossoming Orchid buff
Changed depots in qa_1 branch