Castan update for 1 June 2022

Castan post-launch patch

1 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We've loved seeing people playing Castan and wanted to say thanks for all the awesome feedback!
We've acted on that feedback to hopefully improve the player experience, tweaking loot items so you can now run through them, and improving the reliability of picking up items.

Updates will be scattered as the development team is now working on other projects, but we really want to leave Castan in a state people are happy with, so please do keep giving us feedback :D Happy gaming, and good luck out there!

