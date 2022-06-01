Ver.1.0.9a Patch information

Share · View all patches · Build 8850720 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Märchen Forest.

This is Shinano Ishiguro, the developer.

The following modifications have been made so that 4K monitor users can play comfortably.

-Added a "4k" to the resolution setting of the title screen.

-Added a "4k" to the resolution setting of the in-game option.

Since this was an urgent inquiry, i have prioritized the release of this patch.

In parallel with fixing bugs, i will continue to make repairs centered on the requests of players.

i look forward to your continued support of Märchen Forest.