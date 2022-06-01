Ver.1.0.9a Patch information

Thank you for playing Märchen Forest.
This is Shinano Ishiguro, the developer.
The following modifications have been made so that 4K monitor users can play comfortably.
-Added a "4k" to the resolution setting of the title screen.
-Added a "4k" to the resolution setting of the in-game option.
- Since this was an urgent inquiry, i have prioritized the release of this patch.
In parallel with fixing bugs, i will continue to make repairs centered on the requests of players.
i look forward to your continued support of Märchen Forest.
Changed files in this update