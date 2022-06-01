 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Märchen Forest update for 1 June 2022

Ver.1.0.9a Patch information

Share · View all patches · Build 8850720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Märchen Forest.
This is Shinano Ishiguro, the developer.
The following modifications have been made so that 4K monitor users can play comfortably.

-Added a "4k" to the resolution setting of the title screen.
-Added a "4k" to the resolution setting of the in-game option.

  • Since this was an urgent inquiry, i have prioritized the release of this patch.

In parallel with fixing bugs, i will continue to make repairs centered on the requests of players.

i look forward to your continued support of Märchen Forest.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link