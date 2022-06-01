Hey everyone!

In Patch 0.1.3 we added a highly requested 'Unstuck' button for those tricky times that Achilles clips into terrain and cannot get out. We've worked hard to fix this issue in all known areas, but on the rare instance it happens this feature will stop you from frustratingly losing progress.

We've also added an option to force return Achilles to the last Shrine rested at, at the cost of leaving all Souls behind. Effectively a 'Kill Achilles' option; use it carefully.

Many other known bugs have also been fixed in this patch, including: blocked quest progression, enemy/boss despawn issues, unreachable loot, and many others.

Below is a list of all the updates made to Achilles: Legends Untold in Patch 0.1.3.:

Added Features

Added “Unstuck” button . Now, if Achilles gets stuck somewhere in terrain, you’ll be able to free yourself by using this feature from the pause menu.

. Now, if Achilles gets stuck somewhere in terrain, you’ll be able to free yourself by using this feature from the pause menu. Added an option in the menu to force Achilles to return to the last shrine he rested at, leaving your collected souls behind.

he rested at, leaving your collected souls behind. [spoiler]Menelaus[/spoiler] was given new special abilities.

Inventory items are now sorted into categories .

. Added support for French AZERTY keyboards.

Fixes and Improvements

We’ve applied a temporary fix to the issue with animations in co-op mode being inconsistent when the client’s frame rate was different than the host’s. For technical reasons, we are temporarily limiting the framerate in co-op to 30 FPS, until we finish working on a solution.

We’ve made multiple improvements to the AI , focusing mainly on pathing.

, focusing mainly on pathing. Fixed quest progression issues . Completing the Temple of Cronos before finding Hephaestus no longer prevents quest progression.

. Completing the Temple of Cronos before finding Hephaestus no longer prevents quest progression. Fixed an issue where Firtos quest could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where co-op dungeon couldn’t be completed.

Fixed boss despawn bug . Skeleton King and other bosses will no longer despawn when quitting the game during a boss fight.

. Skeleton King and other bosses will no longer despawn when quitting the game during a boss fight. Fixed a variety of visual bugs, including erratic enemy movements.

Fixed unreachable loot bug , where loot from enemies could spawn out of Achilles’ reach.

, where loot from enemies could spawn out of Achilles’ reach. Fixed all known clipping issue s. Every known spot where Achilles could get stuck or fall through the map has been fixed.

s. Every known spot where Achilles could get stuck or fall through the map has been fixed. Fixed Window type selection bug . Fullscreen/Windowed selection will now save correctly.

. Fullscreen/Windowed selection will now save correctly. Fixed a crash that could appear in the equipment screen.

Avast Antivirus will no longer return a false positive on scan.

Fixed all known localization errors.

We thank everyone who has shared and reported bugs across the Discord, Steam forums, and social media! We see all of your reports and they really do help us improve the game experience.

We're monitoring all platforms for player feedback, though the best way to chat with the team and compare notes with other community members is in our Discord server.

