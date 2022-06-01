Rumble Runners v1.1 Update

What's new in Rumble Runners v1.1

Graphics Settings

In this update there's now an option to set Graphics Settings within the game. This feature allows players with lower-end specs on their PC to play Rumble Runners with much more ease.



"Lowest" is the least costly setting for each type of setting.



"Best" is the most costly setting for each type of setting.

The settings range from Lowest > Low > Normal > High > Best.

When you press "Recommended", Rumble Runners will pick settings that it recommends for your PC by benchmarking. This will normally only take a couple seconds.

There's also a "Default" button that lets you set the settings to their default value.

Press "Apply" to apply the settings.

New look for the path pieces.

The Path Pieces and the Section Pieces have gone through a visual overhaul. After extensive research and feedback from players, I've found that the wireframe look in previous versions had mixed experiences (some loved it, some found it too confusing) and the wireframes added extra costs on performance.

I've redesigned all the pieces to have less lines and made the edges thicker.





Info Pop-ups

More info pop-ups have been added to the settings, to explain certain settings that might not be self-explanatory.

That's it!

This wraps up the v1.1 update for Rumble Runners. This update was focussed on accessibility for most players.

What do you think of this update? Feel free to share your feedback and enjoy the improved Rumble Runners!