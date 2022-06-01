Added alternative camera controls in the combat

(Numpad 7 to activate. Then Numpad arrows +page up/down)

Removed the display of the danger value (the number of labyrinths next to the cage) during the battle

Added additional effect on rocket explosion

Added an effect to the death ray

Added additional particle effect for tornadoes

Added underwater map effect

Updated undercurrent effect (now it's a circle)

Added minor display of the firing radius of enemy turrets

resource tracks can no longer drop turrets indefinitely

Added a restriction on the use of the pilot during some of his activities

Added game speed change on [O] [P] keys

Needs a lot of testing for incorrect timings.

This is a possible option to change the speed of combat for convenience.

Acceleration is ineffective.

Added the ability to reward medals. Decorative thing

Added minor performance improvements for ballistic and missile weapons

Added displaying the amount of artillery ammunition in the hangar

Improved win animation (still WIP)

Added background ambient between music tracks

Added a minor update to the description of the controls in the battle section of the book

Added small animations for reactor and motor module slots

Increased Wasteland temperature to 125

Reduced Desert temperature to 149

Map temperatures are moved to separate constants (may help in the future)

Taking damage from overheating is now a 50% chance - mech pilot skill divided by 2

Increased overheat damage by one

Reduced the number of turrets at the start of the game

Changed the attack range for tentacle turrets and rocket turrets

Replaced ballistic turrets with tentacle turrets in mountains

Added additional resources on each map next to the boss Snakehead.

Removed the limitation for repairing gameplay.

With the limitation, no extra resources are wasted and the whole repair gameplay turns into meaningless extra mouse clicks...

