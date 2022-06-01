Added alternative camera controls in the combat
(Numpad 7 to activate. Then Numpad arrows +page up/down)
Removed the display of the danger value (the number of labyrinths next to the cage) during the battle
Added additional effect on rocket explosion
Added an effect to the death ray
Added additional particle effect for tornadoes
Added underwater map effect
Updated undercurrent effect (now it's a circle)
Added minor display of the firing radius of enemy turrets
resource tracks can no longer drop turrets indefinitely
Added a restriction on the use of the pilot during some of his activities
Added game speed change on [O] [P] keys
Needs a lot of testing for incorrect timings.
This is a possible option to change the speed of combat for convenience.
Acceleration is ineffective.
Added the ability to reward medals. Decorative thing
Added minor performance improvements for ballistic and missile weapons
Added displaying the amount of artillery ammunition in the hangar
Improved win animation (still WIP)
Added background ambient between music tracks
Added a minor update to the description of the controls in the battle section of the book
Added small animations for reactor and motor module slots
Increased Wasteland temperature to 125
Reduced Desert temperature to 149
Map temperatures are moved to separate constants (may help in the future)
Taking damage from overheating is now a 50% chance - mech pilot skill divided by 2
Increased overheat damage by one
Reduced the number of turrets at the start of the game
Changed the attack range for tentacle turrets and rocket turrets
Replaced ballistic turrets with tentacle turrets in mountains
Added additional resources on each map next to the boss Snakehead.
Removed the limitation for repairing gameplay.
With the limitation, no extra resources are wasted and the whole repair gameplay turns into meaningless extra mouse clicks...
