Kao The Kangaroo - Patch 1.2 - Save Fix & More

As part of our push to solve the problems currently facing Kao the Kangaroo, we are releasing patches as soon as they are ready for their respective platforms.

Our first patch is available via Steam solving the following issues.

1.2 Patch notes

Save system fix – progression loss no longer occurs

Fix for HUD disappearing after dying

Audio fixes – Music is now played properly after exiting Eternal Wells

Localization fixes

Thank you for your patience. Stay tuned for further updates!