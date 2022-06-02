 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kao the Kangaroo update for 2 June 2022

Kao The Kangaroo - Patch 1.2 - Save Fix & More

Share · View all patches · Build 8850358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As part of our push to solve the problems currently facing Kao the Kangaroo, we are releasing patches as soon as they are ready for their respective platforms.

Our first patch is available via Steam solving the following issues.

1.2 Patch notes

  • Save system fix – progression loss no longer occurs

  • Fix for HUD disappearing after dying

  • Audio fixes – Music is now played properly after exiting Eternal Wells

  • Localization fixes

Thank you for your patience. Stay tuned for further updates!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link