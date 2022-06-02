Kao The Kangaroo - Patch 1.2 - Save Fix & More

As part of our push to solve the problems currently facing Kao the Kangaroo, we are releasing patches as soon as they are ready for their respective platforms.
Our first patch is available via Steam solving the following issues.
1.2 Patch notes
-
Save system fix – progression loss no longer occurs
-
Fix for HUD disappearing after dying
-
Audio fixes – Music is now played properly after exiting Eternal Wells
-
Localization fixes
Thank you for your patience. Stay tuned for further updates!
Changed files in this update