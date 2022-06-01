Top Tips for New Explorers!

Are you a brand-new Explorer about to make your first expedition into the underground? We can’t wait for you to uncover the secrets of this long-forgotten world. Getting started in Core Keeper is exciting, and many Explorers want to dive in head-first. We know that some of you like to prepare a little beforehand, though, so we got in touch with some of the more seasoned Explorers on our Discord and asked them what advice they’d give to new players starting out.

Character Creation

Our first tip focuses on character creation, as the choices you make here can impact the first few hours you spend in-game. There are lots of different backgrounds to choose from in Core Keeper, and all are different. Explorer, Miner, Fighter, Chef, Gardener, Fisherman, or Nomad…which one will you choose?

“Pay close attention to the starting perks you get with each background, and pick the one you think will help you the most. Any background that comes with a lantern is a lifesaver for me!” – Bridie

Resources

Once you’re in game, you’ll need to collect resources such as wood, ore, and even food. It’ll take a little bit of digging and exploration, and it’s worth keeping an eye out for sparkles in the distance, as these almost always indicate treasure or resources.

All new players start in the Dirt Biome, and this is home to a variety of plants such as Glow Tulips, Mushrooms, Heart Berries, and Bomb Peppers. We recommend starting to farm as soon as possible, since harvesting your own crops is a much more reliable source of food than simply searching for it as you go.

“Start a farm very early, dig a water way towards your farm and make it as big as you can. Plant every seed at disposal and come back every 10 minutes for a harvest. Seeds aren't guaranteed until gardening lvl 25, so keep in mind you got to get more seeds in case the harvest didn't drop any.” - MayyoMcCheese

While most of Core Keeper’s plant life is pretty tasty on its own, you can combine ingredients in a cooking pot to make exciting recipes that help keep hunger at bay and give powerful buffs!

“Don't underestimate the power of cooking food. A spicy pepper wrap can be the difference between life and death!” – Sven Thole, Lead Artist & CEO of Pugstorm

Try combining plants and proteins such as Larva meat or fish to expand your culinary repertoire and, remember, any recipes you do uncover get saved in the Cookbook. This is accessible within the Cooking Pot’s interface, giving you a quick reference guide to recipes and their effects as and when you need them.

Exploring the Underground

Once you’ve crafted a few tools and cooked up some delicious recipes, you may want to try and explore a little further afield. When doing this, it’s important to make sure you have the requite tools and resources available so that you don’t have to keep doubling back.

“Making small mini bases across the world is a good idea, since you might forget stuff like bridges, or foods, meaning you don't gotta walk back. Also, use railways.” - Wosty Most

In fact, it’s a good idea to carry extra materials with you in case you need to craft on the go, as kittco36 explains: “I always bring some wood with me in case I need a workbench, torches or a shovel.”

“Bed is also a permanent fixture in active inventory, heals user quickly without wasting food” - cake

Our next tip is a little more ominous, but it is a very fair point. An Explorer by the name of Imagine encourages new players to “play with the volume on...trust me” – after all, you never know what’s lurking in the darkness.

Combat

There’s no shortage of enemies in Core Keeper, and some Explorers play a little more aggressively than others. Community member, Im better than you, suggests new players take a more proactive approach to mobs with the advice of “kill anything you see”. In a similar sentiment, Sean recommends you “smack everything at least once” since you never know what secrets a seemingly unassuming creature or object might be hiding.

It's very likely that the first enemies you’ll run into are Slimes, so let us give you a very simple tip. Orange Slimes are passive, meaning that they won’t attack unless provoked. Red Slimes, however, are aggressive, and they’ll actively chase Explorers. Red = danger!

Another enemy you might want to watch out for early on is the Cavelings, and there are lots of different types to be wary of. From the standard Caveling Miner, who’ll attack an unsuspecting Explorer on sight, to the powerful Caveling Brutes and the ranged and fiery Caveling Shamans, there’s plenty of danger once you leave the Dirt Biome.

New players can explore a good chunk of the map very early on, so it’s easy to run into danger or find yourselves staring one of our GIANT bosses straight in the face. Don’t panic, though, you won’t be locked into combat every time you stumble upon something scary.

“Bosses are optional at the start; you don't need to immediately fight them the moment you see them. Overpreparation is not a bad practice.” -MayyoMcCheese

And there you have it, a handful of top tips for new Explorers straight from our Discord community. We hope you’ve found this beginner’s guide helpful! If you’re looking for more tips or fancy connecting with your fellow Explorers (maybe even finding a group for a little multiplayer fun!), then join the official Core Keeper Discord, here!