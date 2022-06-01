 Skip to content

Forsake update for 1 June 2022

V0.2.6 - Multiplayer lobbies and UI

Build 8850172

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Forsake players,
June is starting in the best possible way with this new update!
Don't hesitate to join us on discord :https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp to discuss or to give us feedbacks.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Players can now create rooms with a password
  • Public rooms list displays informations (host name, players count and password)
  • Players can invit/join friends directly from their Steam friends list
  • Players can mute other players on the main menu
  • Fixed skin and equipments display of other players
  • Lobby now stays the same after finishing an exploration
  • If the host leaves during an exploration, a new one is defined when you return to menu
  • When someone return to the menu during the finish screen, everyone else too
  • Players return to menu automatically after a certain amount of time during the finish screen
  • Fixed the current experience progression display (and added indicator on main menu)
  • Pandora School level is now unlocked when the host is level 5 or more
  • Players can leave a lobby with [escape] instead of [H]
  • Fixed an issue hiding mouse cursor when returning to main menu

UI - MAIN MENU

  • Improved UI
  • Ready state of all players is displayed on the main menu
  • You can now unequip yourself
  • Disabled skin animations on main menu
  • Deleted the pop up window when buying an equipment

UI - IN GAME

  • Improved UI
  • Players can now display current tasks and keys with [Tab] directly in game
  • Fixed ammo display amount when unequipped the flare gun
  • Brighter ending videos
  • Fixed wrong relics appearance and ending video when you joined a game

FIXES AND CHANGES

  • No more weapons available (except the flare gun)
  • Tried to fix input change freezing
  • Fixed some hitboxes
