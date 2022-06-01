V0.2.6 - Multiplayer lobbies and UI

Dear Forsake players,
June is starting in the best possible way with this new update!
Don't hesitate to join us on discord :https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp to discuss or to give us feedbacks.
MULTIPLAYER
- Players can now create rooms with a password
- Public rooms list displays informations (host name, players count and password)
- Players can invit/join friends directly from their Steam friends list
- Players can mute other players on the main menu
- Fixed skin and equipments display of other players
- Lobby now stays the same after finishing an exploration
- If the host leaves during an exploration, a new one is defined when you return to menu
- When someone return to the menu during the finish screen, everyone else too
- Players return to menu automatically after a certain amount of time during the finish screen
- Fixed the current experience progression display (and added indicator on main menu)
- Pandora School level is now unlocked when the host is level 5 or more
- Players can leave a lobby with [escape] instead of [H]
- Fixed an issue hiding mouse cursor when returning to main menu
UI - MAIN MENU
- Improved UI
- Ready state of all players is displayed on the main menu
- You can now unequip yourself
- Disabled skin animations on main menu
- Deleted the pop up window when buying an equipment
UI - IN GAME
- Improved UI
- Players can now display current tasks and keys with [Tab] directly in game
- Fixed ammo display amount when unequipped the flare gun
- Brighter ending videos
- Fixed wrong relics appearance and ending video when you joined a game
FIXES AND CHANGES
- No more weapons available (except the flare gun)
- Tried to fix input change freezing
- Fixed some hitboxes
