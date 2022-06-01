V0.2.6 - Multiplayer lobbies and UI

Dear Forsake players,

June is starting in the best possible way with this new update!

Don't hesitate to join us on discord :https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp to discuss or to give us feedbacks.

MULTIPLAYER

Players can now create rooms with a password

Public rooms list displays informations (host name, players count and password)

Players can invit/join friends directly from their Steam friends list

Players can mute other players on the main menu

Fixed skin and equipments display of other players

Lobby now stays the same after finishing an exploration

If the host leaves during an exploration, a new one is defined when you return to menu

When someone return to the menu during the finish screen, everyone else too

Players return to menu automatically after a certain amount of time during the finish screen

Fixed the current experience progression display (and added indicator on main menu)

Pandora School level is now unlocked when the host is level 5 or more

Players can leave a lobby with [escape] instead of [H]

Fixed an issue hiding mouse cursor when returning to main menu

UI - MAIN MENU

Improved UI

Ready state of all players is displayed on the main menu

You can now unequip yourself

Disabled skin animations on main menu

Deleted the pop up window when buying an equipment

UI - IN GAME

Improved UI

Players can now display current tasks and keys with [Tab] directly in game

Fixed ammo display amount when unequipped the flare gun

Brighter ending videos

Fixed wrong relics appearance and ending video when you joined a game

FIXES AND CHANGES