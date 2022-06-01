 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Educational Games for Kids update for 1 June 2022

1.3.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8850167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.3.0 Update

  • Added Korean
  • 4K@120FPS / 4K@60FPS [ Requires >= 120Hz TV/Monitor & 2.1 HDMI]* Added Gamepad & TouchScreen support[1] (Xbox & Playstation GamePads).
  • Added 3 languages: Japanese, Dutch, Flemish.
  • Major game engine update.
  • Bugs fixed in Geography.
  • Other bugs fixed.

[1] GAMEPAD SUPPORT:
For the Xbox or PS4 gamepads to work it must be detected at the game loading screen (Game dragon Screen). To do this you must disable Steam Input.

  1. Go to Steam Library, find the game.
  2. Right click the game and click 'properties'.
  3. Select 'Controller' and then Disable Steam Input.
  4. Click ok.
  5. Start the game. In the main dragons screen you should see an option to select 'keyboard' or 'gamepad'. Select gamepad.
    Thats it.
    See the main image for help.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link