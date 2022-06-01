1.3.0 Update

Added Korean

4K@120FPS / 4K@60FPS [ Requires >= 120Hz TV/Monitor & 2.1 HDMI]* Added Gamepad & TouchScreen support[1] (Xbox & Playstation GamePads).

Added 3 languages: Japanese, Dutch, Flemish.

Major game engine update.

Bugs fixed in Geography.

Other bugs fixed.

[1] GAMEPAD SUPPORT:

For the Xbox or PS4 gamepads to work it must be detected at the game loading screen (Game dragon Screen). To do this you must disable Steam Input.