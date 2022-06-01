Today is the Early Access Release!!

Happy release day to everyone!

Followers, players, streamers and press.

Today is a very special day for us, since today we launch Hack and Slime's early access! After a year of hard work we have a Hack and Slime version with enough content to consider it as a starting point.

And since we are so excited about the launch of our game, we have 2 surprises for you:

Hack and Slime will cost €3.39/$4.24 for early birders! Anyone who buys it the first month will enjoy this super special price.

The Hack and Slime demo will be available throughout Steamfest, so if you haven't played it yet, what are you waiting for? put it on your wish list and get ready to crush Slimes.

Before continuing with the changelog we want to give special thanks to:

All players and supporters who have selflessly helped us with testing and QA during the pre-alpha phase.

The almost 1400 users who have already added Hack and Slime to their wish list in just 6 months.

All the streamers, curators, and press that have helped us get our game out there to more people than we could ever dream of.

All the friends who have shown us their support and interest during a year full of hard work.

To you, who are reading this, you are super cool.

Alpha 3.0.0.0 - Changelog

Equipment drop rolls have been modified, now it is more common for equipment with higher than normal rarity to drop in the dungeon.

A control code has been added so that the functions of F1 and F12 are disabled

Fixed a bug that allowed the same item to be equipped multiple times.

Added a Steam plugin to include support for its features.

The capacity of the pocket has been expanded to store more equipment from 9 to 18 slots.

Stats panel has been updated to improve information readability.

In the inventory menu, windows with the information about the equipment and objects from the pocket have been added.

Re-adjusted the drop rate of equipment in the dungeon to make the game more dynamic and fun.

Fixed "Normal Helmet" drop sphere graphic.

Fixed a bug that allowed more than one piece of equipment to be dropped per roll.

Fixed a bug affecting inventory sound effects.

Changed the color of available skill points on the instructor to improve readability.

Diferent design errors at various levels have been corrected.

Improved statistics menu performance.

The performance of the village menu has been improved.

Equipment parts can now be repaired at the blacksmith.

Now equipment can be sold at the Blacksmith.

Added a button in the blacksmith to repair all equipment at once.

Updated HUD on some Humble Village Shops to display Gold, Orbs, and Refined Orbs.

Added stage name to combat HUD.

Icons have been added to the combat HUD to alert the player of the equipment status and durability.

Many English and Spanish translations have been fixed.

Fixed a bug regarding Corid's collision zone when playing with a control pad.

Fixed a bug that didn't allow the total played time from being counted.

Fixed a bug related to shrine offering price calculation.

Stats and Inventory menu now work properly in the town.

Fixed a bug that creates water graphics when Corid cast the Dash

Fixed portal button sampling when playing with controller (In Humble Village only)

Level 1 pieces now don't require strength to equip.

Many tweaks related to Corid and monster stats.

Updated "up button" graphics on gates, walls, and temples.

The behavior of the "Ogrog" has been changed to be more threatening.

Corid now no longer passively increases his physical damage when leveling up.

Pending changes