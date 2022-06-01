V 1.0.11 AI fixing and Commander's level up

= V 1.0.11 =
AI:
- Fixed a bug where the AI did not assign the role of scouts;
- on his turn, the path marked out for his parties is invisible to the players;
- AI does not go to the store like a maniac;
- Fixed an issue where AI instead of having purchased items in their inventory, landed in the inventory of neutral units;
- AI does not return to cities to heal wounds if they are less than 20% of the unit's health;
- Role of the warrior: if there is a mine or resources within the movement range of one turn, it will pick up;
- When the AI party is stationed in a city, it leaves so the others can use it.
Map editor
- moving the generators does not display messages in the console.
=====================
In the next update, I am going to focus on advanced inventory management for SI.
As every Wednesday, more concepts for the upcoming major update:
Also from the concept side, I am working on redesigning gluttony's giant warrior:
Changed files in this update