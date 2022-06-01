V 1.0.11 AI fixing and Commander's level up

Share · View all patches · Build 8849838 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

= V 1.0.11 =

AI:

Fixed a bug where the AI did not assign the role of scouts;

on his turn, the path marked out for his parties is invisible to the players;

AI does not go to the store like a maniac;

Fixed an issue where AI instead of having purchased items in their inventory, landed in the inventory of neutral units;

AI does not return to cities to heal wounds if they are less than 20% of the unit's health;

Role of the warrior: if there is a mine or resources within the movement range of one turn, it will pick up;

When the AI party is stationed in a city, it leaves so the others can use it.

Map editor

moving the generators does not display messages in the console.

=====================

In the next update, I am going to focus on advanced inventory management for SI.

As every Wednesday, more concepts for the upcoming major update:





Also from the concept side, I am working on redesigning gluttony's giant warrior:

