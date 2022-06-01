Greetings Survivors!

Welcome to the First Update of Decision: Red Daze!

During this time after the launch of the game, we gathered all of the bugs, suggestions, and other useful notes you offered us in the Community Hub, social media, and both Discord channels for both the Developer and Publisher servers.

And we worked our butts off to deliver this update with various fixes and improvements. So here we go!

Balance

We received a ton of feedback regarding the Sleep and Stamina and their effect on gameplay, and made some balancing changes accordingly:

Sleep and Stamina depletion rates have been reduced;

Reduced Roll and Attack Charge stamina cost;

Completely suspended Stamina and Sleep depletion in Settlements;

We also took a look into settlement defense and ammo:

Adjusted maximum values of all Settlements' defense;

Increased the number of generated ammo in loot;

And made some overall balance improvements:

Tweaks to charisma growth rates.

Reduced enemy firing range;

Reduced probability of getting knocked down when a Werewolf lands on the ground after jumping;

Quality-Of-Life Improvements

Changed hotkeys for using first aid kits and food. Now the [3] and [4] buttons are responsible for this. Now you don't need the long fingers of a pianist to eat quickly and regain your stamina;

Accelerated the weapon removal animation to speed up access to the loot;

The player will no longer stop when changing weapons using hotkeys while running.

Putting an item into a survivors' inventory will automatically equip that item

We improved the image quality of all characters and window icons.

Resource management was also improved.

We added a control tips screen at the beginning of the game.

AI Enhancements

We improved the AI of Survivors in battles.

Fixed zombie behavior when changing squad leaders in some situations.

Bug fixes

Fixed the count of enemies killed by a high-level turret for the "Tower Defense" achievement.

Fixed merchant's behavior when interacting with the player in some non-standard situations.

Fixed the generation of high-level mutants. You can now get the "Kill 'Em All (Mutants)" achievement.

Fixed interruption of weapon reloading when starting other actions. Now, if you start another action, the reload is canceled.

Fixed the bug of walking through walls and at different heights by shooters leaving or climbing on the turret when switching characters.

Fixed a bug with not being able to use [Esc] and [Space] during video clips at the beginning of the game in some non-standard situations.

Fixed black screen and freezing after loading the game due to problems with the weapon in the hands of the current character.

Fixed Dr. Listov's behavior. Now he will not follow the player until the lab has been taken over and the quest has been started.

Fixed an issue where you could loot seriously wounded team members instead of healing them.

Fixed the absence of zone names in the description of some tasks.

Fixed the generation of the Shotgun "Urban". Now it can be bought only from the chief merchants.

The large merchant Expedition backpack "Shire" is no longer available for sale. It is only used by merchants to store anything you are willing to sell them.

Fixed the ability to get the "Employer" achievement after completing the game. Now you can find mercenaries even after cleansing the Dust Bowl.

Fixed the game progress indicator in the menu window after you restart the game or start over.

The double-click icon in the inventory tooltip line has been restored. Double-click gives you information about the item.

Fixed the ability to move a character when the inventory screen is opened.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused settlers to vanish from settlements.

Other minor fixes.

We hope you have fun playing the game with the latest patch, and please do keep sending us your impressions, suggestions, and any bugs you notice! We are continuing to improve the game with more updates based on your feedback, along with further improvements to AI, balancing, and more to come in the future <3

The FlyAnvil Team