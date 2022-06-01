 Skip to content

Poppy Toast update for 1 June 2022

Update 12 - Trees n Bushes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8849611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the delay in updates, the latest one is now here!

Added:

  • Trees
  • Bushes
  • 1 New Skin
  • 1 New Medal Type
  • 1 New Achievement
  • Added More Background Clutter
  • Added more RGB

Fixed:

  • Snow falling now matches the Main Menu and game screen,
  • Bug saving Diamond Medals incorrectly
  • May have fixed High Score tracking

Bugs:
x I'm sure there's one in there somewhere

Plans:

  • 3 more achievements
  • 2 more skins
  • Razer Chroma Support (!?)

Good luck earning the new medal!

