Update 12 - Trees n Bushes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8849611 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 08:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Sorry for the delay in updates, the latest one is now here!

Added:

Trees

Bushes

1 New Skin

1 New Medal Type

1 New Achievement

Added More Background Clutter

Added more RGB

Fixed:

Snow falling now matches the Main Menu and game screen,

Bug saving Diamond Medals incorrectly

May have fixed High Score tracking

Bugs:

x I'm sure there's one in there somewhere

Plans:

3 more achievements

2 more skins

Razer Chroma Support (!?)

Good luck earning the new medal!