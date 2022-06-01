Update 12 - Trees n Bushes!

Sorry for the delay in updates, the latest one is now here!
Added:
- Trees
- Bushes
- 1 New Skin
- 1 New Medal Type
- 1 New Achievement
- Added More Background Clutter
- Added more RGB
Fixed:
- Snow falling now matches the Main Menu and game screen,
- Bug saving Diamond Medals incorrectly
- May have fixed High Score tracking
Bugs:
x I'm sure there's one in there somewhere
Plans:
- 3 more achievements
- 2 more skins
- Razer Chroma Support (!?)
Good luck earning the new medal!
