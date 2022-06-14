The Tidal Terror Update Is Here!

KF2 Summer 2022 Update Changelog

Event

Tidal Terror

Off the coast of Scotland in the East Shetland Basin of the North Sea, we’ve located a secret research lab hidden away in an oil drilling rig. We can only imagine what horrors the Patriarch and his cohorts have been up to here in this remote location. By the way, if you are one of those people who like to try different weapons, we have a new weekly mode for you, Arsenal Ascent, in which you will be swapping weapons as you kill Zeds. And if that weren't enough, the Horzine Research Group just released two new products, the HRG Head Hunter and the HRG Crossboom, for Sharpshooter and Demolitionist mercs respectively. Hurry up and take a look!

New Additions and Highlights

1 New Community Map Rig Compatible with Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes. Fight against Zeds in this oil platform in the middle of the ocean.

1 New Weekly Mode Arsenal Ascent Players start with a knife and obtain new weapons by killing Zeds. Each new weapon increases the “Weapon Level”. The new weapon is randomly chosen from a list per Weapon Level. Waves are endless until a player reaches the final Weapon Level and completes the wave. Then, the final wave is unlocked, which is a boss wave.

4 New Weapons HRG Crossboom for the Demolitionist An alternative version of the Crossbow for the Demolitionist Perk. A tier 3 weapon that shoots strong explosive bolts. The secondary fire makes a bigger explosion with reduced damage, perfect for getting weaker Zeds out of the way. Trader price is 900 Dosh. HRG Head Hunter for the Sharpshooter An alternative version of the Hemogoblin for the Sharpshooter Perk. A tier 3 semi-automatic weapon that shoots darts that enlarge Zeds’ heads. The secondary fire uses energy to launch an expansive wave that damages enlarged heads. Trader price is 1100 Dosh. Sentinel for the Commando This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system. An autonomous drone equipped with a full-auto barrel is treated as a tier 3 weapon. Alt-fire detonates the drone. The drone also self-detonates when it runs out of ammo and a Zed passes nearby. Trader price is 500 Dosh. Reducto Ray for the Survivalist This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system. A tier 3 weapon that shoots an energy ray that shrinks Zeds and kills them by triggering an “evisceration death”. Shrunk Zeds are more vulnerable to damage. Trader price is 1200 Dosh.

New Steam Achievements Rig related achievements

Time-limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics Seasonal objectives related to Rig Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Deep Sea Trident Backpack Summer Sideshow Prize Tickets Summer Sideshow Golden Prize Tickets

Zedconomy Sentinel Weapon Bundle Reducto Ray Weapon Bundle

Tidal Terror Weapon Bundle

Deep-Sea Explorer Outfit Bundle

Premium Summer Sideshow Ticket Bundles come in three sets of tiers: Bronze - 5 Premium Seasonal Tickets Silver - 10 Premium Seasonal Tickets and 1 Bonus Golden Seasonal Ticket Gold - 20 Premium Seasonal Tickets and a 3 Bonus Golden Seasonal Tickets

Neon MK VIII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Classic Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Deep-Sea Skin Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Chameleon Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Killing Floor 2 - Armory Season Pass 2

Killing Floor 2 - Ultimate Edition

Killing Floor 2 - Ultimate Edition Upgrade

As a reminder, the database update for ticket drops and setting up steam items for sale will occur at approximately 1pm EDT after all the patches go out in order to verify that the patches are deployed across platform.

Addressed Community Feedback

As mentioned in the 2021 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of QOL changes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any QOL changes you believe should be added to the game by submitting your feedback in the ‘general’ section on our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2

General

Survivalist Perk Option to choose base grenade and initial weapon https://media.tripwirecdn.com/040722/survqol1.PNG The initial weapon will be granted only at the beginning of the match. The base grenade will be granted at the beginning of the match, but can also be changed during trader time. Perk level 15 adds Medic Grenade or Molotov Cocktail to the rotation, depending on the perk skill choice.

New order rules in the Weapon Skin section in the inventory. First ordered by trader price, then rarity (common to precious), then quality (battle-scarred to mint).



Balance

Weapons FAMAS Masterkey Alt-fire spread decreased by 20% Alt-fire fire rate increased from 50 RPM to 78 RPM Alt-fire animation speed increased by 70% Minigun Movement speed when winding up increased 12.5% Movement speed when firing increased 500% Rotation speed when firing increased 105% Reload speed increased 20% Equip speed increased 30% Put Away speed increased 30%

Perks Firebug Inferno (level 25 skill) Rework of the skill. New functionality is: During Zed time, your fire damage over time spreads to all surrounding Zeds.



Designer Notes :

_Survivalists had to rely on randomness every time they started a match, but that is over. Now, Survivalists can choose their initial weapon and grenade on the Perk screen. We have left the “random option” available for those who prefer it. In addition to that, for Level 15+ Survivalists, the Medic Grenade or the Molotov Cocktail will be added to the rotation, depending on whether the player has chosen the “Ammo Vest” or “Weapon Harness” skill. But players can keep choosing another grenade if they want. Finally, as the grenade is linked to the perk skill, and this can be changed during trader time, players will also be able to change their grenade during this time, keeping the number of grenades they already had.

The order in the Weapon Skin section in the inventory was a bit chaotic, with different skins of different weapons mixed. We have added some rules to improve it, and now you will see all the skins of the same weapon grouped together. The skins will be ordered by weapon trader price, then rarity (common to precious), and then quality (battle-scarred to mint).

Regarding balance, we have made adjustments in two weapons, keeping in mind the community feedback. For the FAMAS Masterkey, we have increased the fire rate for the alt-fire (shotgun fire), which was very slow to use, and it was hard to swap between alt-fire and main fire. Now you can shoot faster, and combine main fire and alt-fire better, making this weapon more versatile and dynamic in play style. We also have slightly adjusted the spread, which will help to improve the effectiveness of the weapon.

The other balanced weapon is the Minigun. The main disadvantages of this weapon were its mobility restrictions, so that’s what we’ve been focusing on. Now, you will have the same firepower as before, but you will be able to move and reload faster.

Finally, we have made a complete rework of the Inferno perk skill for the Firebug. We expect that now this skill performs better than the previous one, creating a good alternative to the other Firebug level 25 skill, Pyromaniac._

Bug Fixes

Also mentioned in the 2021 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.

Top Community Issues

Fixed an issue where the knife was being selected instead of the 9mm when the primary weapons were out of ammunition.

Fixed an issue on consoles where the game would crash when starting Weekly Outbreaks on Santa’s Workshop

Map:

Carillon Hamlet Fixed multiple blood splatter issues in the City Hall area. Improved the lighting in the map lobby. Fixed an issue where SYG zones were not appearing in Endless Mode. Improved the draw distance of multiple objects in the Station area.

Dystopia - Improved the collision in the Hotel area.

Elysium Fixed an issue where some textures in the main area were not rendering. Updated the zed spawning nodes during the boss fight to prevent pop-in spawning. Fixed an issue where player location in the main arena could delay the boss spawn.

Moonbase - Fixed the distorted reflections in the Living Quarter Dome

Netherhold - Improved the collision in the Hellfire Pit area.

Rig General Raised the SYG area boundaries to be more visible Moved the map Lobby to an an isolated non-playable area Fixed an issue where kismet warnings were being displayed in the chat box Updated bullet decals and sounds across the map to accurately reflect the materials being hit. Fixed an issue where audio on the map was louder than other areas. North Platform Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps. Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area. East Platform Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps. Fixed multiple instances of textures and objects culling too close to the player. West Platform Fixed an issue where weapons dropped on the zed floor spawn would disappear. South Platform Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps. Central Platform Fixed multiple collision volumes within the area. Added sound to the Diesel Generator. Laboratory Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps. Added sound for the sprinkler system. Adjusted the conveyer to reduce clipping into other objects. Adjusted multiple emergency lights to reduce clipping with the walls. Living Quarters Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps. Fixed an issue where weapons dropped on the zed floor spawn would disappear. Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area. Main Building



*] Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.

Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area.

Machinery Room Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps. Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area. Fixed multiple instances of textures and objects culling too close to the player.

Connecting Bridge Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps. Fixed multiple instances of textures and objects culling too close to the player. Fixed multiple collision volumes within the area. Fixed an issue where the rain effects were coming through the ceiling.

Cargo Storage Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.

Oil Shaft Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps. Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area. Fixed multiple instances of textures and objects culling to close to the player.



Weapons:

Corrupter Carbine - Alt-fire now properly interrupts the reload animation.

Doshinegun Fixed an issue where the projectile would always appear in the upper right of the screen when fired. Fixed an issue where collectibles were not destroyed upon impact from the dosh.

Minigun - Updated the reload animation to address clipping.

Reducto Ray Fixed an issue where ZED’s did not rage except during HOE difficulty Adjusted the weapon animations to reduce hand clipping.

Sentinel Updated the bash attack to prevent the detonator from disappearing for a short time. Fixed an issue where the audio was not updated to reflect the effects of the Machine Gunner Commando skill.

Crossbow - Fixed an issue where in 1P the cable anchor pulley was not attached to the limb.

Helios Rifle - Fixed the desync issue between the bash attack animation and the impact.

Seal Squeal - Fixed an issue where nuke damage was applying an overly large DoT.

HRG Crossboom Fixed an issue where the arrow fired was offset from the impact decal. Fixed an issue where the arrow post impact was increased in size.

HRG Head Hunter - Fixed an issue where the alt-fire was not doing head damage.

HRG Kaboom Stick - Improved the visuals in 1P & 3P.

Weekly Outbreak:

Fixed an issue where weekly modes were not being completable in offline mode.

Fixed an issue where the weekly outbreak was not updating after map travel or server restart.

Fixed an issue where weapons and armor were not spawning in the maps during the Outbreak.

Boss Rush - Removed Holdout maps from the mode during map travel.

Shrunken Heads - Updated the Abomination and Patriarch’s audio to play the correctly filtered lines for the mode.

Arachnophobia - Fixed an issue where players were starting the match without their starting weapon.

Cosmetics:

Added the Supply Backpack to both Tom Banner and Classic Briar as a wearable cosmetic.

Localization:

Updated the text for the Gunslinger’s Skill “Steady” so the description now fits within the text box in all languages.

General:

Fixed an issue where the player’s weapon would not reappear in their hands when performing an emote during a boss’s death scene.

As always, thank you for your continued support!