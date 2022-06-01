Piping system, revolver, food spoilage - v0.14

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing a way to transfer liquids between containers via pipes, a new gun, food spoilage, some changes and fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- piping system (purifier to container, makeshift gas station, etc.), direction gravity-wise
- revolver (in western part of the map)
- food spoilage
- carrier ship interior (can be entered)
- new collectable cassette
- some new props/objects
- pipe build (blockable)
- new item "Spoiled flesh" (good for composter)
CHANGED
- purity detector now also shows container fill amount
- Urlid purity affects the performance of a vehicle
- bottles now collect/pour precise amount
- physics objects now won't respawn near your base
- increased "Pipe" stack count (for pipe build reason)
- you can now only carry single "Herbal liquid" per slot
- roofs look more weathered
- patrol van now spawns only in very high fog
- increased/reduced fire rate on some weapons
- small map changes & additions
FIXED
- lower chance for neutral wildlife to just stand nearby
- clipping collision on some rooftops
- if shooting insanely fast you could go into unlimited ammo state
Changed files in this update