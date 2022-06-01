Piping system, revolver, food spoilage - v0.14

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing a way to transfer liquids between containers via pipes, a new gun, food spoilage, some changes and fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

piping system (purifier to container, makeshift gas station, etc.), direction gravity-wise

revolver (in western part of the map)

food spoilage

carrier ship interior (can be entered)

new collectable cassette

some new props/objects

pipe build (blockable)

new item "Spoiled flesh" (good for composter)

CHANGED

purity detector now also shows container fill amount

Urlid purity affects the performance of a vehicle

bottles now collect/pour precise amount

physics objects now won't respawn near your base

increased "Pipe" stack count (for pipe build reason)

you can now only carry single "Herbal liquid" per slot

roofs look more weathered

patrol van now spawns only in very high fog

increased/reduced fire rate on some weapons

small map changes & additions

FIXED