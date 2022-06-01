Update 2.15.1.138

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed that resulted in an inverted vertical mouse view when switching to binoculars while the option “Fix gun direction in mouse view” is enabled.

Aircraft

Aircraft with built-in optical targeting systems are now able to set the targeting point in the sky while in 3rd person view.

A bug has been fixed where it was difficult to zoom out in the sight when stabilised on target as an ATGM gunner, and while moving the sight in third person view.

Other

A bug has been fixed that caused huge circles and graphic artefacts.

A bug has been fixed that allowed several messages in battle chat without delay (report).

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.