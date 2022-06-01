 Skip to content

Sing Together update for 1 June 2022

Many systems and network improvements, adding statistical systems v0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8849222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

♫ Release notes ♫

  • Upgraded song search function !
  • Upgrade your room system !
  • Add invitation functionality
  • Changing the group voice control function
  • Password setting function
  • Echo System Update !
  • Add Statistics System !
  • Add country selection & upgrade some networks
  • Fixed a bug …

Hello, everyone 😄

The 0.1.5 update introduces a new statistical system and improves many features, including room systems, networks, and ecosystems.
Please refer to the following for detailed updates.

Additional details:

  • Upgrade your room system!
  • You can enter your friend's room.
  • You can invite friends.
    (Press Friend Profile to enter/invite)
  • You can set a password for the room.

  • Add Statistics System!
  • The number of songs you sang and the songs you sang the most are counted and displayed.
  • The number of attendances is displayed.
  • The system is scheduled for continuous updates.

  • Country selection function
  • You can classify by country in the room list.
Bug fixes and improvements
  • Bug fixes that server connections did not want on background return
  • Fix problems that don't show your friend's
  • Improve network errors
  • Adding Room Information Map Information Display information display
  • Improved volume control with microphone distance

Please look forward to the next update 🙏 
Thank you always : )

