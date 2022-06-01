Many systems and network improvements, adding statistical systems v0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8849222 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 08:09:24 UTC by Wendy

♫ Release notes ♫

Upgraded song search function !

Upgrade your room system !

Add invitation functionality

Changing the group voice control function

Password setting function

Echo System Update !

Add Statistics System !

Add country selection & upgrade some networks

Fixed a bug …

Hello, everyone 😄

The 0.1.5 update introduces a new statistical system and improves many features, including room systems, networks, and ecosystems.

Please refer to the following for detailed updates.

Additional details:

Upgrade your room system!

You can enter your friend's room.

You can invite friends.

(Press Friend Profile to enter/invite)

(Press Friend Profile to enter/invite) You can set a password for the room.

Add Statistics System!

The number of songs you sang and the songs you sang the most are counted and displayed.

The number of attendances is displayed.

The system is scheduled for continuous updates.

Country selection function

You can classify by country in the room list.

Bug fixes and improvements

Bug fixes that server connections did not want on background return

Fix problems that don't show your friend's

Improve network errors

Adding Room Information Map Information Display information display

Improved volume control with microphone distance

Please look forward to the next update 🙏

Thank you always : )