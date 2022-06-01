Many systems and network improvements, adding statistical systems v0.1.5

♫ Release notes ♫
- Upgraded song search function !
- Upgrade your room system !
- Add invitation functionality
- Changing the group voice control function
- Password setting function
- Echo System Update !
- Add Statistics System !
- Add country selection & upgrade some networks
- Fixed a bug …
Hello, everyone 😄
The 0.1.5 update introduces a new statistical system and improves many features, including room systems, networks, and ecosystems.
Please refer to the following for detailed updates.
Additional details:
- Upgrade your room system!
- You can enter your friend's room.
- You can invite friends.
(Press Friend Profile to enter/invite)
- You can set a password for the room.
- Add Statistics System!
- The number of songs you sang and the songs you sang the most are counted and displayed.
- The number of attendances is displayed.
- The system is scheduled for continuous updates.
- Country selection function
- You can classify by country in the room list.
Bug fixes and improvements
- Bug fixes that server connections did not want on background return
- Fix problems that don't show your friend's
- Improve network errors
- Adding Room Information Map Information Display information display
- Improved volume control with microphone distance
Please look forward to the next update 🙏
Thank you always : )
Changed files in this update