Update Notes - 06/01/2022

Hello everyone!

In this update, we've added a few Exclusive Inscriptions, some Challenge Events in Reincarnation 8, as well as fixed some bugs.

For now, the Studio is focusing on developing the new hero and new weapons for DLC. In addition, we are also working on designing more new contents and gameplay. These contents may take some time to develop and adjust. More information will be released in the near future. Thank you for your patience and support!

--Gunfire Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

Weapons:

New Exclusive Inscriptions:

Justice: A lava area that continuously deals DMG to enemies in it will be generated upon the bomb hitting ground.

Strike Wing: %A split arrow leaves a mark upon hitting an enemy. +100% Lucky Shot Chance of the split arrow if it is generated through hitting an marked enemy.

Talisman: Grants consecutively fired talismans different elemental properties.

Argus: Generate a spirit upon your first hit on an enemy.The spirit will deal DMG to the enemies in a line when you hit a random enemy.

Woodpecker: A mark will be generated upon Crit Hit on a normal enemy. Hitting the mark will directly defeat the enemy.

Thunder Storm: -90% projectile speed of lightning ball, +300% Base DMG of the powered arc, and every lightning ball shot increases powered arc DMG and AoE(up to 4 stacks).

Scorching Rounds: Explosion AoE +3m, and explosions generated by hitting a block share explosion bonus.

Deleted the Exclusive Inscription:

Thunder Storm: The lightning ball will self explode when it's near multiple enemies

New Function:

[Adjustable Magnification] Settings

Allows adjusting the magnification through mouse-wheel when scope is on.

Reincarnation:

New Challenge Events in Reincarnation 8:

All enemies will transform into Mountain Guard or Arctic Walrus after being defeated!

60% of the DMG an enemy takes will take effect in the next 6s instead of immediately. The enemy will be exempted from remaining DMG that hasn't taken effect, once it deals DMG to a player.

Increase hero's movement speed, but take DMG equivalent to 10% of your total HP upon using Dash.

+50% DMG to enemies within 12m (including 12m), and deal only 1 DMG to enemies beyond 12m.

Enemies will be instantly defeated by a Crit Hit with Foundry. -80% DMG dealt with any other weapon.

Enemies gain a large movement speed bonus upon taking DMG, but the bonus will decay quickly.

The more types of Elemental Effects on one enemy, the less DMG it will take.

When keep dealing Weapon DMG or Skill DMG, the DMG dealt will decrease gradually. This effect will disappear if the other kind of DMG is dealt.

Challenge Events Adjustments in Reincarnation 8:

Old: Weapons won't trigger Fire/Lightning/Corrosion DMG in this area. The limited effect will be changed upon reloading.

New: Weapons won't trigger Fire/Lightning/Corrosion DMG in this area. The limited effect will be changed upon Dashing.

Spiritual Blessing:

[Fake Death] Adjustments:

Cannot teleport during Fake Death.

This state will be removed when completing a Vault or a main level, as well as when a teammate is interacting with the portal.

Monsters:

New Monster Affixes:

Loyal: An enhanced monster will take 50% DMG that players dealt to surrounding monsters, and only take 20% of the DMG it's supposed to take.

Monster Affixes will not be applied to those who are inappropriate for the affix settings .

BUG Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Talisman may lead to an abnormal camera angle under some circumstance.

Fixed an issue where [Coin Shot] may not increase Lucky Shot Chance.

Fixed an issue where the level progress might be stuck if defeating [YORUHIME-MARU] too fast.

Fixed an issue where one drop rewards may not be obtained in [Anxi Desert-Stage 1].

Fixed an issue where one drop rewards may not be obtained in [Anxi Desert-Stage 2].

Fixed an issue where one drop rewards may not be obtained in [Desert Ruins].

Fixed some map issues where players might be stuck in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].

Fixed a map issue where it may hinder players from moving in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2].

Fixed a map issue where it may hinder players from moving in [Snowy Fairyland].

Fixed a map issue where player might be stuck in [Desert Ruins].

